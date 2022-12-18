‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Watch the Extremely Tense Preview for Episode 7

Tonight airs the seventh episode of Yellowstone Season 5, and, hours ahead of its debut, fans got a peek at the preview. See the intense episode trailer below.

Last week’s season 5 episode saw very little of Yellowstone star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton). However, this week, it appears he and Sarah Atwood, played by actress Dawn Olivieri—who, at least for now,is acting as his ally—are preparing to stage a coup against John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) governorship. And that’s just the beginning.

Yellowstone‘s episode seven preview also throws the spotlight on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton as, once again, season 5 trouble brings more trouble to the Dutton Ranch.

“I got something you might wanna see,” Kayce warns his father. Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, suggests even further trouble for John, warning him, “Your ‘business plan’—that’s gonna be the end of us, Dad.”

Writers foreshadowed the end of the Dutton legacy during the season four finale of Yellowstone. However, with the midseason finale of season five around the corner, we need to know whether this—quite literally—marks the beginning of the end.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Share Their Thoughts on Season 5 So Far

Yellowstone fans, many of whom have been disappointed with season 5 so far, are hoping that tonight’s episode brings us on one hell of a ride. Some began venting about a supposedly lackluster season in the comments.

“Mid season finale?” one fan wrote in response to the Twitter caption. “And nothing great has happened yet…come on guys!”

Another fan added, “Sorry but I’m a huge fan and have been completely disappointed [with the show] starting with last season when they skipped over the whole recovery of the blowup. And now they are just filling time with parties and wrangling. Oh and Beth ridiculously fighting.”

Other Yellowstone fans, however, argued that season five continues to be just as thrilling as previous seasons.

“I am so hooked,” a third commenter wrote. A fourth said, “I am ready for tonights show. This show is amazing and hands-down the best show ever!!”

Tune in to see what comes next in season 5 when Yellowstone premieres episode seven tonight at 8 EST.

What to Expect From Series Prequel ‘1923’ Per Helen Mirren

Sunday promises to be a busy night for Yellowstone fans because not only are we getting yet another new episode of season 5, but we’re also (finally) able to tune in to the series premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s latest spinoff, 1923. 1923, which stars actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, serves as a follow-up to the original Yellowstone prequel 1883 and introduces us to another set of Dutton family linchpins. Cara Dutton actress Helen Mirren recently previewed what fans can expect from the premiere episode.

Of hers and Harrison Ford’s characters, the 1923 star said, “Certainly, there are storm clouds gathering around them.”

After all, they are Duttons. The thrilling trailer of 1923 features her character Cara defiantly screaming at the sky and, with all of the struggles the Duttons face over decades, we’re left to wonder what’s the cause of this outburst. Unfortunately, Mirren didn’t provide any context. Instead, she simply teased Cara is “well balanced” and “fundamentally peaceful. So, “what brings her to this point of extremity?”

Tune in to the premiere to find out.