Yellowstone’ Season 5: What Happened to Christina, Mother of Jamie Dutton’s Child?

Despite mention of Jamie’s son, we’re halfway through Yellowstone Season 5 and haven’t seen hide nor hair of Christina. What gives? If Yellowstone has taught us anything about her character, it’s that Christina (Katherine Cunningham) is real good at disappearing.

We first met the political coordinator in Season 1, Episode 6, “The Remembering” as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) ramped up his own political career. Christina would go on to become a mainstay and Jamie’s original love interest in the show into (and throughout) Season 2. And by the end of that season, she was pregnant with Jamie’s child.

Like many’a Yellowstone love interest, Christina was no fan of Jamie’s Dutton family, either. And so she gave him an ultimatum: Choose me and your child, or choose your family. It’s shocking now, but Jamie chose his Dutton family at the time, as he had no idea he was adopted in Season 2. But this meant the first disappearance of Christina, who wanted nothing to do with Jamie from this point on.

This led us to Christina’s first disappearing act – which lasted for all of Yellowstone Season 3 and became wildly confusing to fans. Wasn’t this woman to be the mother of Jamie’s child? Why wasn’t he pursuing her? We watched an entire season of Yellowstone without a hint of what was to come. Then Season 4 happened.

One of that season’s biggest reveals came in Christina’s return, and she wasn’t alone. Summoned by Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), Christina showed up to Jamie’s newly-purchased ranch home with their son. We didn’t know it yet, but his name was/is James Dutton Jr.

‘Serve your father’s family, or serve your own. Like it or not, that choice is coming.’

Christina, however, hadn’t changed her opinion of the Duttons. Seemingly ignorant of what Randall was capable of himself (see: the murder of his wife and Jamie’s mother), she chose to support this “new life” with Jamie’s biological father. She stuck hard to her best line from the series: “Serve your father’s family, or serve your own. Like it or not, that choice is coming.”

At the time Christina spoke this line, though, she knew John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as Jamie’s father. But the meaning held firm for Christina, and Jamie had every intention of committing to it, her, and their son. That is, until his Dutton sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly) found out Randall was responsible for the assassination attempts on herself, John, and their brother, Kayce (Luke Grimes). Then, all bets were off, and Beth immediately moved to pigeonhole Jamie into murdering his biological father. Which he did, and the rest is history.

All of the above led to Jamie dumping the body of Garrett Randall at the infamous Train Station. There, Beth awaited in order to take photos as the ultimate blackmail. Jamie was now firmly “under the thumb” of his Dutton family once more, as Beth told both him and John. And that’s where Yellowstone Season 4 left off.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Has Jamie Rebelling and Christina Completely Absent Once More

When Yellowstone Season 5 came around, it wasn’t entirely surprising to have no mention of Christina within the first few episodes. Hearing nothing of Jamie’s baby boy, however, felt odd. Which is what made that showdown between him and Beth over Jamie Jr.’s car seat all the more powerful in Season 5, Episode 4.

But now we’re a full 7 episodes into the season and there’s still no mention of Christina at all. Nor has Jamie Jr. come up again since that showdown. Instead, Jamie is full-steam ahead with his new siren, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). The way Sarah manipulates Jamie is eerily similar to how Christina did and just proves how malleable Jamie is as a person. And all of this is going to come back to bite Jamie in the ass in a big way.

Once Jamie goes through with his plan to call for John’s impeachment in the Yellowstone Season 5 mid-season finale (Episode 8), Beth is going to do everything in her power to take him down. She’s already threatened to “take” his child away from him in Season 5, and still holds those murder-proving photos from Season 4. And if Christina doesn’t already suspect Jamie murdering Garrett (she’s not stupid), she will after Beth is done with it all.

A Season 5 return for Christina would go a long way in furthering Jamie’s story; especially if Beth does come for their child. It’s either that, or we’re in for another Season-3-esque Christina blackout.

We’ll see how it all plays out on New Year’s Day when Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale hits Jan. 1, 2023 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT exclusively on Paramount Network.