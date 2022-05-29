‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When Can We Expect the First Trailer?

As hit television drama Yellowstone marches toward its next installment, millions of viewers want to know when creator Taylor Sheridan will drop a new season 5 trailer. The show is slated to return on November 13, so any new footage won’t come along anytime soon, most likely. But that’s no reason not to hope for a sneak peek here or there.

Here’s what we do know. Filming began earlier this month, so the cast is, indeed, creating content as we speak. Paramount will also milk their breakaway hit for all they can, so we know they’ll release a trailer as soon as possible. And in the meantime, the cast will probably share some candid photos or behind-the-scenes nuggets on their social media.

So when would producers realistically have enough footage “in the can” to piece together some sort of trailer? Hollywood usually likes to begin dropping new content four to six weeks prior to its release. But for a show like Yellowstone, which has become a national phenomenon and single-handedly revived the Western genre, they will tease even earlier. Our best guess for a trailer release date is sometime mid-September, so just a little more than three months away.

In the meantime, have a wonderful summer, and let’s count down the days until we see more of the Duttons on the small screen.

Whenever it drops, we hope the season 5 Yellowstone trailer touches on Beth’s new marriage to Rip

One of the juiciest storylines we’re looking forward to seeing unfold next season is Beth Dutton’s marriage to to Rip. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, told viewers to expect more of the same spicy drama from her character in the new season.

During a recent interview, Reilly shared that while Beth will be dealing with some of the same problems that plagued her in the past. But she’ll also have to continue growing and evolving as her new marriage unfolds — for better or for worse.

“Well, it’s always that sort of… the problem is how do we top it every year?” she told ET. “Some of the same challenges, protecting the land, looking after my father, protecting him. And just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a bit, she’s a married woman. That’s not happening. I mean, the married woman part is happening, but the calming down. So, the fierceness is legitimately leveling up.”

Reilly also said that she sees Beth as a woman who appreciates tradition and family values; and she thinks the new marriage will empower Beth more than neutralize her independent spirit.

“In a strange way I think Beth is quite old fashioned in her values somewhere,” Reilly commented. “And I think the fact that this man is now her husband, it holds a lot of power in her.”