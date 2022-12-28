‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Jamie Dutton’s ‘Impeachment’ Plan Is Already Doomed to Fail

Despite a few close calls at reconciliation, Jamie is more determined than ever to take down his Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5. But this Harvard-educated attorney general is either having a severe lapse of memory or thinks he can get away with murder.

Yesterday, we learned that Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale will be titled “A Knife And No Coin” when it arrives on New Year’s Day. The synopsis also revealed that Jamie (Wes Bentley) will, in fact, go through with his plan to call for the impeachment of his adoptive father and current Governor of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

We’ve seen teasers for this in Paramount’s lead-up to Episode 8, sure, but now we have it in writing that Jamie will actually go through with this. It’s tempting to think he’d drop the impeachment plan at the last minute, as Jamie has folded time and again. Yet Season 5 holds a siren; one that has her claws so deep into the adopted Dutton that there’s no turning back.

That siren, of course, is Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). And she’s played Jamie like a fiddle throughout Season 5’s first half. We’ve seen this before, too, in an almost identical situation throughout Season 2 as Jamie and Christina (Katherine Cunningham) became romantically involved through his first political campaign – leading to the birth of his son, Jamie Dutton Jr (yikes).

Which all goes to say, we know how this will play out: Sarah will continue to play Jamie, and he’ll continue to let her. This will lead us into Season 5’s biggest conflict yet: the impeachment of Governor John Dutton.

Jamie Dutton Has Learned Nothing By ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

But the real takeaway here is how utterly unchangeable Jamie Dutton is. He’s completely stuck in his ways. Despite his education and horrific life experiences, Jamie is incapable of breaking his cycle of selfish behavior. That, and the man truly has a terrible memory.

Lest he (or anyone) forget, his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), still possesses the ultimate blackmail over him. Back in Season 4, Beth staked out at the infamous Train Station in order to take photos of Jamie as he dumped the body of his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) – a murder she forced his hand on. And knowing Beth, those photos are certainly at the ready. So as soon as Jamie and Sarah make their move against his Dutton father, we can be sure Beth will retaliate.

Beth has also told no one but Monica of her abortion; the one that Jamie took her to an Indigenous Broken Rock women’s clinic for. The resulting procedure rendered her infertile, and this is Beth’s source of hatred for her older brother. They were teens, yes, and it’s a tragic situation all around. But this only furthers her desire to end Jamie as soon as she gives him the right opportunity. And attempting to impeach their father is certainly that.

What’s stopping Beth from finally telling her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), of this entire scenario, too? She’s held off this long, but don’t forget this was also part of Beth’s threat against Jamie in the Season 4 finale. And if Rip finds out – while Jamie is attempting to take down Rip’s own father figure, no less – he’s not going to take it well, to put it lightly.

Yellowstone Season 5 returns for the mid-season finale January 1, 2023 exclusively on Paramount Network.