Yellowstone Season 5: Will Beth Dutton Die?

From staring down an unidentified urn to Caroline Warner’s unrelenting wrath, is Yellowstone Season 5 setting up Beth Dutton‘s death? Or will she truly outlive everything she loves?

The Dutton daughter told us as much multiple times throughout Yellowstone‘s first four seasons. And thanks to the indominable performance of Kelly Reilly, we believe her. Her most famous line on the subject came early in the series, when Beth tells Rip:

‘It’s only the things I love that die, Rip, never me… Come to think of it, I’m surprised you’re still standing.’

Then, come Yellowstone Season 4, Beth tells her father, John (Kevin Costner):

‘Only the good die young. If a meteor strikes Earth tonight, it is me and the cockroaches running this mother**ker tomorrow.’

But in this latest season, we see Beth whip around, startled by something as she stares into what appears to be an urn in the Dutton manor. Could that be the urn of her late older brother, Lee Dutton?

Regardless of who or what it is, Beth Dutton has a world of trouble heading her way in Yellowstone Season 5. Below, we’re breaking down the death notes marked for the only Dutton daughter, alongside a few saving graces that may save her tornado-laden tail.

Death Note #1: Caroline Warner. ‘Nouf Said.

If there’s a single thing marking Beth Dutton for death, it’s Caroline Warner. The Market Equities bigwing, played to perfection by Jacki Weaver, will, at this point, stop at nothing to land Beth either in a jail cell or her grave.

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

And in an interview ahead of Yellowstone Season 5, the Beth Dutton actress revealed that “Caroline is back and she’s got friends. They understand what [the Duttons] are doing and they’re not going to take it lightly.”

One of those friends is Caroline’s new associate, Sarah Atwood, played by 1883‘s Dawn Olivieri.

“Ruin them. Starting with her,” Caroline tells Sarah in Season 5. The “her,” of course, being Beth. Paramount descries Atwood as a “confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.” All of which spell another worthy adversary for Beth.

And man, is Caroline out for blood. She promises Beth a jail cell by the end of Season 4. And this season, she’s seen shouting “This f***ing family!” as she tosses a tumbler full of liquor. In short, Caroline will either be the end of Beth, or die trying. This is Yellowstone, after all.

Death Note #2: Beth’s Happily-Ever-After

But if anything has us nervous going into the whole “Will Beth Dutton Die in Yellowstone Season 5?” debate, it’s her happily-ever-after.

Cole Hauser as Rip, Kelly Reilly as Beth in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press)

Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) finally tie the knot in Season 4. And many’a fan saw this as the final nail in the coffin for Beth. This wildly-tortured soul is too pragmatic to get her own happily-ever-after, right?

And with Beth finally getting a taste of motherhood through orphan Carter (Finn Little), this risk raises even higher.This trio are due for even more familial bonding in Yellowstone Season 5, too, upping the ante again.

Saving Grace #1: Beth is Destined to Outlive Everything She Loves

Yet we’ve got to remember: ‘It’s only the things I love that die, Rip, never me…”

Beth’s curse seems to be the death of those she loves. Her mother, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol) and her older brother, Lee (Dave Annable) are the two strongest examples. We wouldn’t go as far as to say Beth loved the assistants she’s lost, but hey, she is unpredictable. You never know.

And to double down on this fate, Beth tells her father, John (Kevin Costner) in Season 4: ‘Only the good die young. If a meteor strikes Earth tonight, it is me and the cockroaches running this mother**ker tomorrow.’

This, of course, came after both survived their respective assassination attempts. Beth Dutton truly does seem invincible at this point.

Saving Grace #2: Beth Dutton May Have Old Allies Return in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Another interesting clue on Beth’s fate came our way in mid 2022. Come Season 5, Beth is to regain an old ally. The pair are “two peas in a pod,” too, which is the only clue we’ve got.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press)

But who could possibly come to Beth’s aid? It’ll have to be someone we haven’t met; someone from her far-back past. There may be clues in the new cast members for Yellowstone Season 5.

