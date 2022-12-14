Yellowstone Season 5 Will Not Air New Episode on Christmas Sunday

As Paramount confirms for Outsider, there will be no new episode of Yellowstone Season 5 Christmas week. More details below.

While it would’ve made a great Christmas present to fans, Yellowstone will go dark that week. No new episode will air on December 25, meaning the mid-season finale, or Season 5, Episode 8, will ring in the New Year, instead.

“Please note, there will be a dark week on 12/25 with the mid season finale airing on 1/1/23,” Paramount reps cite in their latest Yellowstone update sent our way. Looks like we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Day with the Duttons!

In the meantime, we still have Season 5, Episode 7 heading our way this Sunday, December 18, and it sounds like good times are ahead on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch:

John deals with a problem with his herd. Senator Perry delivers news to Rainwater. Jamie and Sarah plan their next move. The entire Yellowstone enjoys a rare evening of fun together. Beth discusses a new business plan with the ranch in mind. S5E07 Synopsis

Oddly, Episode 7 sounds a whole lot like Episode 6 in the synopsis above. Last week, the Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoyed an almost perfect day branding cattle before SPOILER’s death. Montana got an unexpected visitor from outside, and Sarah Atwood sunk her teeth (literally) into Jamie as their plans unfurled. Rainwater is also now dealing with a challenger from within. It was a thick episode, to be sure, which is where our 5-minute-breakdown comes in:

Within, we bring the bigger plot points to the surface while highlighting easter eggs and behind-the-scenes facts, so be sure to check it out.

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Hits December 18, Too

This Sunday is a big day for Yellowstone, as the next prequel, 1923, also premieres Dec. 18. Audiences watching Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7 will be treated to a special simulcast premiere event on Paramount Network following that episode.

1923‘s premiere will hit Paramount+ simultaneously on Dec. 18. Then, each subsequent episode will release on Sundays, with a total of 8 episodes in Season 1. The Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-led spinoff has already been confirmed for a Season 2, too, so we have a lot to look forward to.

“The character finds himself in very exigent circumstances. Very difficult circumstances,” Ford said of his Jacob Dutton within our roundtable interview. “The pressures are on him and the ranch, which represents the future for his family. The pressures are intense. They’re in the midst of a drought. The Depression is nearing, so economic support is crumbling. Loans are not easy to come by for cattle. There’s competition for the grass from sheepmen. There’s pressures on the land itself from distractive industries. It’s a complicated time, and a lot of those complications come to rest on Jacob Dutton’s shoulders. But the way he comes to deal with these challenges is distinct.”

Catch more from Harrison Ford on 1923 in our exclusive interview here ahead of the prequel’s premiere alongside Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7 this Sunday, Dec. 18.