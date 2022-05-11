‘Yellowstone’: See Show’s Full 2022 Emmys Category Submissions

Yellowstone‘s wild surge in popularity, coupled with a sensational fourth season, has the show seriously contending for 2022 Emmy categories.

Ask Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios chief Chris McCarthy and he’ll tell you: Yellowstone is going to make a grand stand in this year’s Emmy nominations. McCarthy, alongside his Paramount partners, are pushing for their show – the top ratings darling across all of streaming and cable during its fourth season – to see 2022 Emmy nominations across the board.

Submitting Kevin Costner for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Drama is no surprise. Neither is Yellowstone for 2022’s Outstanding Drama Series Emmy. But one peek at the list below, scooped by The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday, reveals a serious commitment to garnering Emmy recognition for the show.

‘Yellowstone’ is Submitting for Outstanding Status in the Following 2022 Emmys Categories:

Drama Series – Yellowstone

Leading Actor in a Drama – Kevin Costner

Lead Actress in a Drama – Kelly Reilly

Supporting Actor in a Drama – Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Jefferson White, Brecken Merrill, Denim Richards. Also: Ian Bohen, Forrie Smith, Finn Little, Will Patton, Ryan Bingham

Supporting Actress in a Drama – Kelsey Asbille, Piper Perabo

Guest Actress in a Drama Series – Jacki Weaver

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One-Hour)

Single Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Directing for a Drama Series

Writing for a Drama Series

Production Design for a Narrative Program (one hour or more)

Casting for a Drama Series

Contemporary Costumes

Contemporary Hair Styling

and Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

Music Supervision

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)

Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Yellowstone‘s Emmy recognition in many of the categories above is long overdue. But there’s one standout: Kelly Reilly, the indominable force behind television’s most popular powerhouse, Beth Dutton.

Paramount Is Submitting Kelly Reilly as Lead, Not Supporting, Actress for Season 4 Beth Dutton Performance

There’s no doubt that Kevin Costner anchors Yellowstone; his presence serving to legitimize Taylor Sheridan’s flagship series since day one. But it isn’t his John Dutton that’s taken over pop culture. It’s Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. And come 2022, Paramount is pushing for some awards recognition for the fan and industry favorite.

Kelly Reilly, star of Yellowstone, may also see her first Emmy nomination for her wildly popular Beth Dutton character in 2022. But it all depends on the Television Academy. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The big question for Yellowstone‘s 2022 Emmy submissions, then, wasn’t whether or not to put Reilly in the running. It was whether to recognize her as a series lead alongside Costner, or as a supporting actor.

The actors behind Beth’s siblings — Kayce’s Luke Grimes and Jamie’s Wes Bentley — see nomination as supporting actors. As do the rest of the ensemble. But neither of their stories led the plot for Season 4. Instead, the latest Yellowstone exploits center around Beth and her father, John (Costner), as they struggle to keep their family ranch afloat amidst drastically changing times.

The decision to push Reilly for Outstanding Lead Actress isn’t a light one, however. It pits the seasoned character actor against other television heavyweights, such as:

Emmy winners: Zendaya (Euphoria) Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) Patricia Arquette (Severance) Elisabeth Moss (Shining Girls)

And other immense talents yet to take home an Emmy: Laura Linney (Ozark) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)



Seeing nomination is considered prestigious, regardless of winning. But if we’ve learned anything through Yellowstone, it’s to never expect second place from Beth Dutton.

The 2022 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 16 to 27. But we won’t know which Emmy categories Yellowstone sees nomination for til July 12.