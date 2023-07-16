‘Yellowstone’ showcases ‘Best of Lloyd’ in latest video

From guiding Jimmy when he needed it most to taking Carter under his wing, here’s a look back at the best Lloyd Pierce moments on Yellowstone.

Thanks to cowboy, stuntman, and actor Forrie J. Smith, Lloyd became a Yellowstone fan favorite way back in Season 1. Smith’s role in the show was expanded as a result, and five seasons in his Lloyd Pierce is one of the most iconic characters from television’s top show.

Forrie’s real-life son, Forrest Smith, would also step in to play Young Lloyd, turning the popular cowboy into a family legacy. And throughout the series, Taylor Sheridan has given written some of his most timeless quotes for both versions of the character.

Paramount Network has gathered the ‘Best of Lloyd’ to help us Yellowstone fans celebrate those moments, meetings, and lines. So saddle up, buckle bunnies, and relive the life of Lloyd Pierce before we get into some of his all-time best quotes from the show below.

From helping Jimmy make money to bonding with Carter, here’s a look back at some of our favorite Lloyd moments on Yellowstone. Paramount Network

Many of the moments highlighted by the show above include some of Yellowstone‘s best lines. Here are Outsider’s top favorite Lloyd quotes from those early seasons:

“It’s the shame that hurts the most, you know? But shame, it’s in the mind. You can turn that faucet off whenever you want to.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“Rough business becoming a man, ain’t it? Beats the alternative, though…”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“Pray like hell, and hold on.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

Lloyd: Jimmy, you ain’t got sense enough to pour warm piss outta your boot.

Jimmy: Look, I know it’s an insult, but I just don’t know how.

“You know, you did something that no one does, Rip. You’ve outlived your past.”

– Lloyd to Rip

Jimmy: You ever have a girl look at you and your whole world just stops?

Lloyd: Every Saturday night. Now c’mon; focus!

“Mechanical bulls are for drunk chicks at the county fair. If you’re gonna rodeo, you need to find out if you’ve got the stomach for it now.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“She’s old enough to vote and buy bullets. Don’t blame me for her bad judgment.”

– Lloyd on Laramie

Jimmy: I don’t think I’m cut out for this…

Lloyd: Nobody is, Jimmy. It’s gotta be cut into you.

“Damn.. Two dances, and here I am haulin’ ’em to the arena, saddlin’ their horses, sittin’ in the bleachers watchin’ ’em. Now I’m the damn buckle bunny.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“Jimmy, sit down. You’re making us all f*cking seasick.”

– Lloyd

That next one is by far one of Yellowstone‘s most timeless quotes:

“You’re either born a willow, or your born an oak. That’s all there is to it.”

– Lloyd to Monica

For his best quotes from Season 5, see the rest of our Best Lloyd Pierce Quotes next.

Yellowstone is set to return to Paramount Network this November for the series’ final episodes.