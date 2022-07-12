‘Yellowstone’ Snubbed On All 2022 Emmy Nominations

Per the Television Academy’s live announcement, Yellowstone did not receive nomination in any of these four 2022 categories.

Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM PT, actors JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero announced the nominations for this year’s Emmys. Yellowstone has been a favorite nominee on several fronts for the 74th Emmy Awards. But the votes didn’t come through, and the show has once again been left out of any Emmy contention.

Firstly, Kelly Reilly did not receive nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Drama for Yellowstone.

Secondly, Kevin Costner did not receive nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.

Thirdly, Yellowstone did not receive nomination for Best Drama.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma would join Smoove and Fumero at the nominations ceremony. Watch the full announcements below:

JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to host along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. Television Academy

As for the Emmy Awards themselves, the program will air live across America from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern on September 12, 2022 on NBC. And for the first time, Peacock subscribers will also be able to stream the Emmys live.

We’ll find out who wins for each 2022 category come September. For Yellowstone fans, however, the ceremony just became a whole lot less interesting.

There’s Still the Hollywood Critics Association Awards

A record-smashing Season 4 on Paramount Network has Yellowstone making up for years of awards absence – or snubs, per the Emmys.

But the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) has nominated Yellowstone in four categories. Up first is Kevin Costner. The John Dutton icon has some stiff competition, however. HCA’s nominees for Best Actor in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series are:

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeremy Strong, also Succession

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Harold Perrineau, From

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

Sterling K. Brown, also This is Us

After another year of Emmy snubs, here’s to hoping HCA pulls through for Costner and Reilly, who is also nominated. HCA is the latest to recognize Reilly for her indominable work as Beth Dutton after a career-defining performance in Season 4. Their nominees for Best Actress in a Broadcast/Cable Drama Series are:

Freema Agyeman, New Amsterdam

Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets

Jodie Comer. Killing Eve

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Melanie Lynskey, also Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, also Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

