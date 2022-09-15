‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Casts ‘Westworld’ Star in Major Dutton Role

Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel, 1923, has signed another star.

Westworld’s Brandon Sklenar will join the cast as Spencer Dutton, Variety reports. Spencer is the nephew of Jacob Dutton and John Dutton Sr.’s brother. And according to the publication, he “witnessed the horrors of World War I.”

In the Paramount + series, Sklenar will star alongside Oscar nominee Harrison Ford and Oscar Winner Helen Mirren. He also joins Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, and James Badge Dale.

This will be Skelnar’s second Paramount+ project in recent months. He recently played a young Burt Reynolds in the streamer’s The Offer. He’s known for other hits such as Mapplethorpe, The Big Ugly, and The Vice. And he has several projects in the works, including Walker: Independence.

1923 is the third series in the Yellowstone franchise. It picks up four decades after creator Taylor Sheridan showed exactly how the Dutton family laid stakes in the Montana frontier in 1883. This story will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” according to the official synopsis.

The cast is currently filming in Butte, Montana, and Paramount + expects to drop the first episode this December.

Yellowstone Creator Holds Town Meeting in Butte, Montana

The Yellowstone empire has become one of the most profitable and popular around. And in case anyone had concerns that the fanfare would cause chaos in their town, Taylor Sheridan took special care to ensure that Butte locals were comfortable with the major Hollywood production setting up shop in their community.

A local news outlet, KXLF, reported that the production team held a special meeting with residents, business owners, and actors at the Finlen Hotel in July. While there, they answered everyone’s questions about how filming would affect their lives.

“There’s going to be tough times for the whole town and us,” production coordinator Erin Sahlstrom said. “Sometimes we’ll have night shoots that might bug people. It’s all very unexpected, but we’re here to make it go well and we want to have fun, we want you to have fun.”

But despite some late-night nuisance, 1923 should help the community. According to Montana Film Office film commissioner Allison Whitmer, the actors and crew will drive profits by frequenting local businesses while on site. And, of course, more people will be heading to the area hoping to do some star gazing.

“We’re really excited to see a production come here and work on the world stage,” she said. “We’re really excited to show them what Montana has to offer.”