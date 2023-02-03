‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Renewed for Second Season

It’s official – 1923 fans! Yellowstone‘s latest spinoff, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for a second season.

The 1923 crew took to Twitter to announce the big news. “There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season. In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. See you soon.”

There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season. In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/wNwN7dOV9s — 1923 Official (@1923official) February 3, 2023

According to IMDb, 1923 follows the Duttons as they face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century. This includes the rise of Western expansion as well as prohibition and the Great Depression.

Prior to the show’s first season, Mirren spoke about why she decided to join the 1923 cast. It all had to do with Ford, who she starred with in Mosquito Coast. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think we’re both a bit more achey. We loved working together then, but we were very different. He was a huge movie star and I was sort of comparatively unknown. There was a big difference in our status.”

Ford agreed with Mirren and said he was “attracted to the ambition of the piece that creator Taylor Sheridan was working on. “I had met with Taylor, who gave me a very brief outline of what he had in mind,” Ford explained. “And I went on faith and my experience with Yellowstone, 1883.”

Ford also praised the Yellowstone franchise creator as producing work of incredible ambition, scale, scope, and cinematic ambition. “Taylor thinks of each of these episodes as a one-hour movie. And that’s the product that we’re getting.”

According to a press release, 1923 was the most watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew in 7.4M total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford recently reassured 1923 fans that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon. He told PEOPLE that he still loves acting and everything that comes with it.

“I love the challenge and the process of making a movie,” Ford explained. “I feel at home. It’s what I’ve spent my life doing.”

The 1923 star further stated that he has no desire to reinvent himself and all he wants to do is just work. He then did nothing but praise Mirren. “I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then. She’s wonderful, she’s just a lovely person, and so it’s been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.”

Ford also deemed Mirren as being “sexy and still sexy” at 77 years old. He told The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert how remarkable it is just watching her on the 1923 set. “There’s a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”