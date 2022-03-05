‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1932’: When Can We Expect a Casting Announcement?

“Yellowstone” spin-off series “1932” looks to be next on Taylor Sheridan’s docket, so when can we expect updates about the cast? Earlier this month, Sheridan revealed he was working on the script for the new prequel series. If production follows the same schedule that “1883” did, then we can expect “1932” to hit our screens in late 2022 or early 2023. And per Matt & Jess Carter, that means we should see a casting announcement this summer.

What We Know

“1932” hasn’t officially announced a cast yet, but we should see updates in the summer.

Theortecialy, the show should follow little John Dutton from “1883.”

The premise for “1932” was supposed to be Season 2 of “1883,” but they made it its own series.

The ‘1932’ Cast

At this time, we have no updates on who will be cast on the show. But as the Carters said, the summer is likely when we’ll hear an update about that. Then Paramount can focus on using the cast members to promote the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1932,” especially if it debuts in the fall.

And really, we barely even know who the story will follow. Sheridan just revealed that “1932” follows a “new generation of Duttons,” but does that mean we’ll see familiar faces from “1883?” Based on a tentative family tree, the only character we can likely expect would be John Dutton Sr. AKA, five-year-old John from “1883.”

We’ll likely see John as a grown man in the new series. And perhaps raising a son of his own. That son most likely would be “Yellowstone” John Dutton’s father or grandfather.

More evidence points to “1932” focusing on John from “1883,” especially after executive producer David Glasser revealed some key facts about the new series.

‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Executive Producer Reveals ‘1932’ was Supposed to be Season 2 of Prequel Show

David Glasser has worked on almost all Taylor Sheridan projects. And while we wait for a cast update about “1932,” the “Yellowstone” EP revealed some interesting tidbits about the new show.

Apparently, the idea for “1932” was supposed to be played out in Season 2 of “1883.” Instead, Paramount and Sheridan decided to let the two prequels stand on their own. Glasser told The Hollywood Reporter about this earlier this month.

“I don’t want to give away too much,” Glasser said. “But [1932] was always intended to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883, which is super exciting. There was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions.”

Even if you don’t watch “Yellowstone,” you can still enjoy “1883” as a viewer. It seems the executives want to apply that same thinking to “1932” now. Draw in more viewers who might like the time period or premise, even if they have no “Yellowstone” background.

“Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor. So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting,” Glasser said. “I think 1883 was an incredible journey. We’re excited [about] the way fans embraced it. And I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now.”