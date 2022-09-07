‘Yellowstone’ Star to Be Defended by Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez in Fraud Case

Camille Vasquez, the now-famous attorney that led Hollywood icon Johnny Depp to a multi-million-dollar win in his defamation trial against former partner Amber Heard earlier this year, has become somewhat of a celebrity herself. As many people know, Vasquez helped Depp earn his life and career back after years of tumult. Now, Johnny Depp’s lawyer aims to take on another major case. This time she aims to defend Yellowstone star Q’orianka Kilcher in a workers’ compensation fraud case. Kilcher is known for her role as Angela Blue Thunder.

According to Fox News, per a handful of unnamed sources, the Yellowstone actress is “10% disabled for the rest of her life.” She was reportedly involved in an auto collision four years ago amid work on the popular TV show. The California Department of Insurance filed the case against Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s newest client in July. The department alleged that the Angela Blue Thunder actress collected tens of thousands of dollars in disability benefits. That’s despite that she continued working on Yellowstone at that specified time.

Vasquez will also work alongside Steve Cook—another partner at Brown Rudnick LLP where Depp’s lawyer is currently employed. Together, they spoke out about their new client’s case.

“We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case which examines the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system,” the duo shared. “Ms. Kilcher is a well-respected and pioneering actress in Hollywood, and we intend to clear her name.”

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer to Take on Another Difficult Case

Camille Vasquez will be two for two in Hollywood if she scores Yellowstone‘s Q’orianka Kilcher a win as smoothly as she did as Johnny Depp’s lawyer. However, just like the defamation case between Depp and Heard, there’s a lot involved. And, unsurprisingly, it potentially promises to be a lengthy, complicated trial.

According to the news outlet, an investigation from earlier this summer states Kilcher garnered “over $90,000 in [undeserved] disability benefits.” It states she also misrepresented injuries to medical providers. Supposedly, the Yellowstone actress “injured her neck and right shoulder” while acting in the 2018 film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Further details in the claim state that Kilcher previously sought out treatment. However, she suddenly stopped and “did not respond to the insurance company handling her claim on behalf of her employer.”

In addition, Johnny Depp’s now-famous lawyer will also have to battle claims stating Kilcher previously stated to a doctor that she was unable to work for a year following her injuries but was then found working on the set of Yellowstone from July to October 2019.

Vasquez’s newest case promises to be complicated. Not only do reports state Kilcher cheated the system, but Vasquez will also work with the actress’s filming schedule. Per the outlet, Q’orianka Kilcher is one of many cast members returning to the Taylor Sheridan production this year.