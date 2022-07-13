‘Yellowstone’ Star Breaks Silence on Insurance Fraud Charges With Cryptic Post

“Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher is under fire for allegedly taking advantage of workers’ compensation. She was injured during filming for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and wasn’t able to work; she instead took disability payments. Though, reports from that time indicate that she was working on “Yellowstone” before she started receiving disability. Something isn’t adding up, apparently, because Kilcher has now been hit with fraud charges.

She is being charged with two counts of workers’ compensation fraud, per Variety. These are both felony charges and could result in some serious consequences. During her time receiving disability payments, the California Department of Insurance investigated her. They found the discrepancies noted above, that before the time of payment in 2019, she was actually working on “Yellowstone,” though claims say she hadn’t worked in a year.

The Department of Insurance filed the charges earlier in 2022. On May 27, Kilcher attended arraignment and pleaded not guilty of all charges. Her attorney made note that Kilcher would be representing herself in court. “Ms. Kilcher will vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse,” explained attorney Michael Becker.

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Responds to Fraud Claims With Cryptic Social Media Post

Recently, Q’orianka Kilcher responded to fans questioning her with a mysterious post on Instagram. She posted an old-school meme on social media that reads, “So you only heard one side of the story and chose to believe it. Well now, that makes you as smart as paste doesn’t it.”

The image has no caption. It’s not hard to speculate what Kilcher means with this response. She firmly maintains her innocence in the face of these charges. Allegedly, Kilcher collected $96,838 in disability payments in late 2019.

Kilcher sought medical attention for her injury a few times in 2018, according to the California Department of Insurance. Though, after a few visits, she stopped seeking treatment. Then, in 2019, she reached out to a doctor claiming her pain had returned so badly that she couldn’t work and hadn’t in the past year. That’s when she started receiving temporary disability payments.

She worked on “Yellowstone” from July 2019 to October 2019, and according to the Department of Insurance, she began receiving payments just five days after production wrapped. Her doctors claimed they were not aware of her work history during that time, but Kilcher’s attorney denies she deceived them. That’s just one side of the story, though, as Kilcher’s post claims. Still, her attorney denied all deception.

“Third party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits,” explained Becker. “Ms. Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers.”