‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Plays Younger Version of Major Character on NBC Drama

When it comes to young actors, is there anyone better right now on TV than Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill? He’s got other gigs, too. Merrill, who is a certified Outsider, by the way, is going to be on a very popular NBC drama. Is there anything that he can’t do? At this point, Brecken is going to be unavoidable if you watch cable or network TV.

When it comes to dramas, there are few that have a hold on their audience like This Is Us. The series has started to come to an end and as part of that, there are plenty of flashbacks. Brecken Merrill is going from Yellowstone, Montana and the Dutton ranch to NBC, as a young Nicky. Of course, Nicky is the younger brother of Jack and was slightly estranged from the family for a time.

Check out the post below and see “12-year-old Nicky” chilling on set.

“Thrilled to say I’ll be young Nicky in tonight’s episode of This Is Us! It was such an honor and privilege to be a small part of this beautiful show in its final episodes,” the caption says. “The cast and crew are all such lovely people. It was a wonderful experience!”

What a cool thing for Brecken! The 13-year-old actor is proving to be a name to keep an eye on. I have a feeling we’re going to see him in more productions and for many more years to come. The episode came out last week, but This Is Us fans have been embracing the young thespian ever since.

Brecken Merrill got props from his fellow Yellowstone star, Kelsey Asbille. “YEA brex !!!!!!!!!” she commented. You gotta love seeing the support.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill is an Outsider with the Shirt to Prove It

Now, it isn’t often that I would recommend taking fashion advice from a 13-year-old, but Yellowstone‘s Brecken Merrill isn’t a regular 13-year-old. He knows what’s good, and what’s good is an Outsider shop shirt. He chose to go with the navy shirt and of course, got it personalized with his name on the right side.

In case you didn’t know, the Outsider shop has expanded. So, you can not only get the same fit as the Tate Dutton actor but you can also get some new gear as well. Hats, shirts, hoodies, check it out and see what looks good to you. There’s something for everyone.

Yellowstone actor Brecken Merrill knows how to put together a good Outsider fit. He’s also well on his way to being a household name for his work as Ttae and now, elsewhere. Being a part of the final season of This Is Us is pretty cool. It seems like only the beginning.