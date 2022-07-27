‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill’s Dog Suffers ‘Horrific’ Attack

“Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill updated fans on the harrowing ordeal his dog Betty went through recently. It’s important to note right off the bat that Betty White the Dog is doing fine and is expected to make a full recovery. Merrill told the story on Instagram with a sweet photo of poor Betty with her head in a cone.

“Poor sweet Betty is a hero!” he began. “We were having a picnic in the backyard when a pit bull came charging through the fence. [Younger sister Seren Merrill] screamed and ran (she knows better but panicked) and the pit went into a frenzy and locked onto Betty.”

Merrill continued, “We all tried to save her – I’ll spare you the horrific details- we finally got her free and rushed her to the vet. She’s the luckiest dog in the world. Only superficial wounds. She’s in a lot of pain but we expect a full recovery.”

He also included an important reminder to all dog owners at the end of his post, writing, “Please please please let this be a reminder to keep your dogs secured ESPECIALLY if they have violent inclinations to other dogs/kids. There were 2 other dogs at the vet who had been attacked by off-leash dogs.”

Fans were supportive in the comments, sending love to the Merrill family and wishing Betty a speedy recovery. Hopefully, Betty is back on her feet in no time, doing all the things she loves.

In other “Yellowstone” news, Merrill’s on-screen dad made a rare appearance on social media. “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes isn’t usually active on any platforms, except when his wife posts photos of him. Which is exactly what happened here.

Grimes’ wife Bianca Rodrigues posted a couple of photos from their time at Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana, where Grimes’ new costar Lainey Wilson was performing. The two took a break from Grimes’ hectic filming schedule to take in the music and hang out with friends.

In the photos Rodrigues posted, her husband is perched atop a cooler, decorated with a Yeti bull head, which is strapped to the front of an ATV. In the second photo, the ATV is now in motion, with Grimes still on the cooler. He has both hands in the air, still holding onto his beer. He looks like he’s having the time of his life. Rodrigues captioned the series “Bull by the horns,” referencing the bull head attached to the cooler.

Looks like Luke Grimes is fully grabbing life by the horns, as well. “Yellowstone” season 5 continues filming in Montana, with a premiere date set for November 13.