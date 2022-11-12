‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.

If you love watching the Dutton family as much as you love listening to country music, then watching Hauser present the award was undoubtedly a treat.

During the event, Hauser traded his usual cowboy boots and wranglers for a dapper grey suit and black cowboy hat— an obvious nod to his character. Before, he posed for photos on the red carpet alongside his wife and former actor, Cynthia Daniel.

When he took the stage, the actor presented the award for Album of the Year to Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up. During the appearance, he showed his support for the country star, enthusiastically yelling, “Come on, Luke Combs!”

In addition, it was a career-defining night for Combs. In addition, to Album of the Year, he also took home the top prize, Entertainer of the Year. During his acceptance speech, he showed his soft side as he specifically called out his wife, Nicole, and their new baby boy, Tex, who was waiting at home. It had to be one of the most heartwarming moments of the entire night.

Cole Hauser presents award to Luke Combs, makes us hopeful for Combs join the Dutton family on ‘Yellowstone’

Since we’re talking country music and “Yellowstone,” could we potentially see Combs as a new ranch hand for the Dutton family? We know it’s not a completely outlandish idea considering fellow country music star Lainey Wilson has a role in the new season.

In addition, we might even see the legendary country music icon Wynonna Judd in the hit series, considering we now know she’s a massive fan of the Dutton family. At the CMA Awards, Judd snapped pics with fellow country music stars and other celebrities.

On Friday morning, Judd dropped a series of pics, writing, “Presented the award for Vocal Duo of the Year, made some new friends, celebrated @mirandalambert’s birthday, and came home to cook from the garden. What else is there to do? #cmaawards.”

She included pics with pop superstar Katy Perry, Brothers Osbourne, NFL legend and co-host Peyton Manning, Miranda Lambert, and Hauser.

Hauser’s appearance at the CMA Awards was a great way to get more buzz on the new season of “Yellowstone”— even though the show doesn’t need it necessarily.

With over 15 million viewers tuning in to the Season 4 finale this past January, fans have anxiously awaited Season 5 of the Paramount Network drama. It premieres on Sunday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET.