‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Hints at How Many Seasons of the Show Are on the Way

During the season four finale of Yellowstone, Luke Grimes‘ character Kayce Dutton foreshadowed the imminent end of the Dutton legacy. Combined with Taylor Sheridan‘s choice to make season five two-parts, fans worry that this year could be Yellowstone‘s last. Fortunately, while Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser has provided no indication of what we might expect heading into the back half of season five, the 47-year-old TV star did reveal that Yellowstone won’t be coming to an end any time soon.

Hauser spoke with Entertainment Tonight during the Golden Globes last week. While there, he teased that seasons six and seven of Yellowstone are on the way.

“I work in the best office in the world; Montana is it,” Cole Hauser boasted of Yellowstone. Of the show, he said, “I mean, the writing’s unbelievable with Taylor [Sheridan], the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew. You know, we just finished five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

Feel free to take a breath Yellowstone fans. Nevertheless, we still have long months to wait for the return of Yellowstone season five, part two. On that, Cole Hauser remains tight-lipped, especially regarding any potential Dutton family deaths.

The final moments of Yellowstone‘s midseason finale saw Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton, the wife of Cole Hauser’s Rip, potentially plotting with her father John (Kevin Costner) to kill her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). Meanwhile, Jamie, certain that Beth will try to kill him, plots with Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) to permanently get rid of his sister. Overall, it promises to make for an interesting season five, part two.

Cole Hauser said he has no idea what Taylor Sheridan has planned for the two characters.

“I’m not the man to ask,” Cole Hauser said, “but listen, you never know.”

Of Sheridan’s work behind the scenes, he continued, “[He] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what’s coming. I love that about him.”

‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Has More New Content on the Way

Although we still have months to wait until Yellowstone season five returns, Taylor Sheridan is nothing if not busy. Following the midseason finale earlier this month, Paramount Global’s Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles spoke about the series creator’s work with the network.

“The appetite for this content is so voracious,” Giles boasted. “We’re trying to keep up with the demand and keep up with Taylor [Sheridan’s] ability to do that.”

Reflecting on Paramount’s immediate projects, she continued, “There’s a lot more coming, new stuff is still coming. This year, Tulsa King just ended, Mayor of Kingstown is coming back, and then we have more this summer.”