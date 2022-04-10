‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser on the Issues Depicted on Show: ‘That’s America For You’

There are a number of issues that are a part of Yellowstone and Cole Hauser is aware of them. He knows some of them can be touchy. For instance, the Duttons want to keep their lifestyle and face constant threats. Some come from business; others come from the government. There’s always some type of antagonist showing up. Still, Cole Hauser addresses these issues head-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Cole Hauser Knows That Middle America Loves The Show A Lot

Yes, he knows that Yellowstone is popular in middle America. The people who live there have made up the show’s main audience for a period of time. But Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser looks at these issues from a more universal standpoint.

“A lot of people who watch the show live in the ‘Red States’ or the heartland—whatever you wanna call it. I don’t want to be offensive to anyone,” he says. “I just look at the show as being about the old and the new—and that’s just who we all are. That’s America for you.”

One thing that is changing, though, is the acknowledgment from the Hollywood crowd. In fact, Yellowstone was up for a Screen Actors Guild award. It was in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. We get more from the Belleville News-Democrat.

Hauser Was Quite Happy To See On-Screen Relationship With John Dutton Grow

“One of the coolest things is that places like California, New York, and Hollywood are catching on,” Hauser said. “I don’t know why they didn’t seem to care for the first few years.” There also are a lot of notifications popping up when it comes to the show’s fashion.

While others are noticing the fashion, some might also be looking at the relationship between Rip and John Dutton. Yes, both characters have been close throughout the show’s four seasons. But it just got better in Season 4. And Yellowstone star Cole Hauser definitely did notice it, too. He talked about it back in November 2021 during an interview with CinemaBlend.

“Yeah, you know, this year, I haven’t really had an opportunity to talk too much about it,” Hauser says. “But I mean, this year is a great year for Rip and John. I feel like we have more scenes together than [in] the past, where we’re definitely closer, for a lot of reasons.

“But it was really wonderful kind of working on that relationship with Kevin,” he said. “You know, he’s a guy I’ve been watching for a very long time, and to have more to do with him and more to create with him is always, for me, an honor.” He, of course, is referring to Kevin Costner.