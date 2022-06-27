‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Posts Heartwarming Pics With His Daughter on Season 5 Set

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, who plays Dutton muscle Rip Wheeler on the drama, recently posted some cute pictures of his real-life daughter, Steely Rose, to his social media. The photos come from the set of Yellowstone, where cast and crew are filming season 5 out in Montana.

“Steely Rose and I on set last week of S5 @yellowstone solo with the love of my life #fatherdaughtertime you are the future my beautiful,” Hauser wrote of the photos. In the carousel, Hauser shares a close-up of his daughter, who had pink hair at the time the photos were snapped. He also shared a landscape shot of Steely Rose hanging around some crew, and a third shot of father and daughter hanging out through a production lens.

As we inch closer to new Yellowstone content this November, the cast and crew keeps teasing fans with small snippets from the set. In every picture, one thing is for sure: everyone looks super excited to be working under the big Montana sky.

Besides working in a beautiful location, Hauser can bask in the success of his character, Rip Wheeler; and how passionate his fans have become — especially the ladies.

Working on Yellowstone changed Hauser and his family’s lives

Hauser admitted in a prior interview that female fans of the show have taken a real liking to the bad guy with a heart of gold. He said that some women have sent him pictures of their ‘Rip’ tattoos; or of news that they named their babies after his character. He even said that Kelly Reilly, who plays his fictional love interest, Beth, on the show, received some threats from jealous women. All told, it’s been a whirlwind experience for the cast acclimating to their new fame; but Hauser said the success is mostly due to the consistent writing.

“I’m always talking to Taylor about consistency of character,” Hauser said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or if you break these rules of the game [in the show], then you’re going to be dealt with. Sometimes it’s death. Sometimes it’s your hand getting broken … Rip is kind of the black hand of the mafia. He’s part of the Montana landscape. No bank account, no license. He’s his own animal. As an actor, it’s the most freedom for a character. It’s also a wonderful detail.”

He also spoke about how working on Yellowstone is an “honor.”

“Ultimately, you get into this business and you hope for a couple of great roles in your lifetime,” he said. “And to be able to affect people in the way this character has is wonderful. And just the different colors that [Taylor Sheridan] laid out for me. I mean ultimately it’s an honor to have people come up and love something that you do. And whether they can connect to the serious intensity side, the loving side with [Beth], the loyalty that I have with [John], you know, it’s an honor.”