‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Receives Heartfelt Tribute From His Wife for Father’s Day

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser might not show a lot of compassion as Rip Wheeler, but at home, he’s the doting and dedicated father of three gorgeous kids. And in honor of Father’s Day, Hauser’s wife Cynthia posted a tribute to Cole and all he’s done for their little family.

Cole and Cynthia Hauser share their home with 17-year-old Ryland, 14-year-old Colt and nine-year-old Steely. The proud parents have shared many important moments in their family life on social media, including big basketball games, birthdays and bonding time. In each one, their love for their children is earnest and powerful, demonstrating just how much of their world revolves around the three lives they helped create.

With how much love and sacrifice the Yellowstone star has evidently given to his children, the appreciation he received from Cynthia was well-deserved. On Instagram, Cynthia penned a touching message that celebrated all that Cole Hauser brought to their household.

“Happy Father’s Day my love @colehauser22,” Cynthia wrote. “You bring each and everyone of us such joy, laughter, love, wisdom, and curiosity. Thank you for always striving for the best in everything you do. We love you so much baby.”

Along with the message, Cynthia posted a gorgeous family photo with all five Hauser members. From left to right, Ryland, Cole, Steely, Colt and Cynthia smiled sweetly for the shot.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Post Even More Precious Family Moments

Of course, Father’s Day is far from the only time that Cynthia and her Yellowstone husband have posted photos with their children. Recently, Cynthia posted an adorable moment between Cole and his daughter, Steely cuddled up together.

Though Steely has her mother’s bright blond hair, she distinctly resembles her father in the face. From her sky-blue eyes, narrow nose and soft expression, she portrays Cole perfectly while curled up in his lap. The nine-year-old seems to be the perfect combination of both of her parents. And from the photo, she clearly has her dad wrapped around her finger.

“Moment of bliss,” Cynthia Hauser captioned the photo, noting that she didn’t need a filter for this flawless shot.

Meanwhile, in the comments, Cole added, “My little beautiful.”

Last week, the Yellowstone star, himself, posted a snapshot of most of the family gathered on the Golden State Warriors’ court. According to the beaming pops, the Warriors had just won the championship game and were off to win their fourth title. He and Cynthia posed with Colt and Steely in the center of the stadium, thrilled to share the exciting moment with two of their kids.

“Amazing night with fam,” Cole said.