‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals Amazing Beth & Rip Photo From Dutton Ranch Ahead of Season 5

Though the central plot for Yellowstone Season 5 sees Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton adapting to his new role as the governor of Montana, fans of the hit Western are looking forward to seeing fan-favorite couple Beth and Rip back as a now-married couple. Just two days before the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere airs on Paramount Network, Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser took to Instagram with a stunning new photo from the Dutton ranch capturing both his character and Kelly Reilly‘s in character and as in love as ever.

The photo doesn’t show Hauser’s or Reilly’s face, but it sees Cole dressed in Rip’s usual garb—cowboy hat, work-worn jacket, and blue jeans—alongside Beth in a dark floral print sweater. Reflecting on this moment of calm on set, Cole Hauser shared, “Love these moments on [Yellowstone] it captures the beautiful office we have. I hope y’all enjoy this season.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their love for both Yellowstone and its characters as well as the stunning Montana backdrop.

“‘Yellowstone’ combines the magic of incredible writing, directing, acting, story lines, character development…..and that spectacular backdrop. Cannot wait for Season 5! FINALLY upon us! Thank you for the continued entertainment!”

Another Yellowstone fan added, “Such an incredible cast, setting and skilled writing.”

Cole Hauser Appearing in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’

Cole Hauser’s had a long career in acting, however, he absolutely skyrocketed to stardom on Yellowstone playing the beloved character Rip Wheeler. Now, though, the actor recently revealed he’s expanding his part in Taylor Sheridan’s rapidly growing Yellowstone universe, set to appear in the 1883 sequel, The Bass Reeves Story.

While attending the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere party earlier this month, Cole Hauser appeared wearing a suit and tye, but instead of his usual beard, he arrived with a clean-cropped goatee.

Addressing his new look, Cole Hauser said, “I’m switching it up on ya. This is for a role that I did in 1883 [The Bass Reeves Story].”

Unfortunately, Cole Hauser was tight-lipped about his role in the upcoming spinoff. However, he did previously reveal some major teasers for Yellowstone Season 5, and, much to our excitement, it surrounds his character’s relationship with that of Kelly Reilly’s: Beth Dutton.

During a recent extended preview for season 5, Cole Hauser teased that Taylor Sheridan has a lot of new things planned for the actor’s character and Beth.

“It sets it up for a very interesting year with Beth and I,” Hauser teased. Of the new season overall, he added, “Taylor [Sheridan] expects a high level [of performance and] every actor’s out there getting it done.”