‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’

TV star Cole Hauser shared during a recent interview that while he’s spent 30 years developing his career in acting, his real “big break” only came as Rip Wheeler in the hit Taylor Sheridan-produced drama, Yellowstone. Now, though, after garnering a massive fanbase over a thrilling four—soon-to-be-five—seasons, the 47-year-old star revealed he’ll also soon appear in the 1883-inspired series, The Bass Reeves Story.

According to PopCulture, Cole Hauser teased his upcoming new role during the season five premiere party of Yellowstone. Instead of the close-cropped beard that we’ve gotten used to seeing on his character Rip Wheeler, Hauser attended the party boasting a sharp-looking goatee.

“I’m switching it up on ya,” the Yellowstone star teased. “This is for a role that I did in 1883 [The Bass Reeves Story].”

Taylor Sheridan’s new take on the massively successful Yellowstone prequel follows the story of Bass Reeves. Bass Reeves is a black man who inspired the Lone Ranger and will be played by actor David Oyelowo. The historical figure represents the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. During the post-Civil War era, he became known for wrangling 3,000 of the West’s most dangerous criminals, outlaws, and murderers.

Cole Hauser Commends ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan for His Historic Portrayals

Unfortunately, Cole Hauser didn’t offer any other details about his role in the new 1883 spinoff. However, he did speak about how The Bass Reeves Story is a kind of “passion project” for him. He also shared how his interest in the series peaked thanks to Taylor Sheridan.

“When I spoke to Taylor about this being a passion project of mine,” the actor explained, “it became very clear he was a perfect partner because he knew the history [of Bass Reeves], almost more than I did, despite me having researched it for quite a while.”

Cole Hauser also spoke about the authenticity Taylor Sheridan maintains within the Yellowstone universe, but within all of his other series, including the upcoming 1883 spinoff.

“His authentic approach to this world and that time is also something that is invaluable,” he continued. “I just felt like I was talking to someone who got just how right we had to get this.”

Major Dutton News Confirmed Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

The days are winding down until the dynamic season premiere of Yellowstone airs. In the meantime, some of our favorite stars have spoken out about what we can expect beginning Sunday, November 13th. Ahead of Sunday night’s two-hour episode, Hauser confirmed major news about the Dutton family and their future on TV.

With season five of Yellowstone promising to be the most devastating and equally thrilling yet, fans have begun to worry this year could mark the show’s last. However, the always dependable Rip Wheeler confirmed that, fortunately, we still have a long future ahead with the Duttons.

“It’s not the last season,” Hauser teased while attending season five’s New York City premiere party. So while it’s not an official season six confirmation, we can confirm that Taylor Sheridan hasn’t yet written out the end of the Dutton legacy.