‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Takes Heartwarming Family Pics at Son’s Homecoming Football Game

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s son Ryland is celebrating his final high school homecoming before heading off to further his football dreams.

Ryland’s mom, Cynthia, took to Instagram to show off a few snapshots she captured from the big game. ” Senior Homecoming week shenanigans,” she wrote.

In the photos, Ryland poses with his girlfriend and family before and after the matchup. In the final picture, he and his date are dressed to the nines for the school’s homecoming dance.

The 17-year-old wears #12 for the Jensen Beach High School Falcons. And this fall, he’ll be heading off to play D1 college football.

Last month, Cynthia shared that Ryland has been accepted into North Alabama University. And she noted that her son is a “blessed young man” before sharing even more good news. Not only did Ryland get into the school and onto the team, but he also earned a D1 football scholarship to pay his way.

Recently, Cynthia and Cole Hauser have announced that a few other universities have been eyeing their son, too. Aside from North Alabama, Ryland has also gotten offers from Mississippi State University, Warner University in Lake Wales, Appalachian State, Indiana University, and Rutgers.

Cole Hauser told his Twitter fans about the Mississippi State invitation on July 30th.

“So proud of you son! Keep up the hard work and dedication,” he wrote.

There has been no news on which school Ryland will pick, but it’s clear that he may become as big of a sports star as his dad is a Hollywood star.

The Star is Moving into Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ This Fall

And Cole Hauser is continuing his screen side reign as Yellowstone moves into Season 5 this fall.

The 47-year-old has been acting since the early 1990s, but the Dutton saga is what made him a household name. And he recently shared that it didn’t come easily.

While earning his role of Rip Wheeler may have been a breeze thanks to his acting chops, transforming into a tough and brooding farm hand was another feat all on its own.

Not only did Hauser have to go through creator Taylor Sheridan’s famous cowboy camp, but he also had to pack on some major muscle to look the part.

“Ultimately, when I walk around, I’m about 210 [pounds],” he said via Express. “I put on, sometimes, about 20 pounds just to fill him out. And get a little bit more a** and legs on him, you know!”

Check out Cole Hauser’s complete transformation by watching Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 5 on Paramount+. And catch the new season starting Sunday, November 13.