‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s ‘Office’ for Season 5 Is the Most Gorgeous Office of All Time

It’s that time of year. The sun is hot, the grass is green and Yellowstone Season 5 is under production. Cole Hauser gave us another look. He’s been slowly sending out pics and things from the scenery around the Dutton ranch. It must be nice to take in those mountains, streams, and all the wildlife that Montana has to offer.

In his latest post, Hauser shared, well, a stream. We’ve seen Rip Wheeler out fishing on streams like this, one thinks back to the rattlesnake in the cooler incident. The stream looks peaceful, and I bet you could take a good long drink of water from there without much issue.

Check out the post below and see it for yourself.

Folks are just so drawn to Hauser and his character Rip. He’s been one of the favorites since the series began, and that isn’t going to change any time soon. When it comes to loving Rip, it’s just part of the fandom at this point. Women have tattoos of his name, even children named after the iconic character.

As such, the Yellowstone enforcer has his eyes firmly set on becoming the next leading man of the ranch. However, he’ll have to make sure that Beth stays happy with him. And Lord knows that’s a Herculean task in and of itself. Beth usually finds something that makes her want to turn on someone, or they end up giving her a reason…

With all of the inter-family tension the Duttons had on the last season of Yellowstone, we aren’t sure what to expect. But Season 5 has some returning characters in some major roles, so we can take some guesses.

What to Expect in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Here’s what we know about who we’re going to see in Season 5. Yellowstone seems to be pulling out all the stops. We know that there is going to be a big, healthy dose of Beth Dutton. Kelly Reilly has been chosen as the torchbearer for the next season, and frankly, we can’t wait.

Meanwhile, Mo and Governor Perry are going to go from recurring to regular characters. That tells me that we can expect a lot of Reservation vs. Ranch conflict as well as political drama. As John Dutton prepares more for a political career, he might not be at the ranch as often. Leading to new opportunities for Beth, Rip, and possibly some folks with bad intentions.

Yellowstone is going to bring it next season. Kevin Costner has already said as much. There’s no taking their foot off the pedal, and things couldn’t be more interesting than they have been this offseason. With production underway, fans are taking in anything and everything they can from the stars. What will we learn between now and November?