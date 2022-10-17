‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Son Takes College Visit at SEC Powerhouse

Cole Hauser’s son has the attention of several college football programs. The 18-year-old is a tight end at Jensen Beach High School in Florida. Ryland Hauser stopped by one of the home state schools for a visit this weekend. Check out his post below.

Thank you to @PeaglerWilliam for inviting me to todays @GatorsFB Game. Had a great time!! pic.twitter.com/kkrQX9CDWQ — Ryland Hauser 23’ ATH (@RylandHauser) October 16, 2022

“Thank you to [William Peagler] for inviting me to today’s Gators game. Had a great time!!” he captioned the post.

Cole Hauser’s son lists himself as an athlete on his Twitter profile, but it seems most schools want to line him up at tight end. He’s 6’5,” 225 pounds, so he fits perfectly into the position. He’s considered to be part of the 2023 class. So far, he has offers from Mississippi State University, the University of North Alabama and Warner University. He’s also taken looks at Indiana University, Rutgers and Appalachian State. On3 believes that he’ll end up at Mississippi State, but there is still some time before National Signing Day.

The Florida Gators lost to LSU at home on Saturday. They put together a decent comeback in the fourth quarter, but it just wan’t enough. LSU’s Jayden Daniels threw for 349 yards on 23-for-32 passing and he had three touchdowns. Josh Williams led all rushers on behalf of the Tigers with 106 yards on 14 carries. Jaray Jenkins was the top receiver for LSU with 67 yards on two receptions.

Next up for LSU is a game at home against Ole Miss. That’s the CBS game of the week, and it’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT. Florida has a bye week next week as they prepare to travel to Jacksonville for their big rivalry game with Georgia on October 29. The Bulldogs are still number one, and unranked Florida is 4-3.

Cole Hauser’s Son Takes a College Visit to Florida

Cole Hauser’s son visited the University of Florida on what it designated its’ inaugural Tom Petty Day. The legendary rock and roll star was born in Gainesville, Fla. and he spent most of his youth there before heading to California. He even worked on the grounds crew for the Gators. “Won’t Back Down” has become a tradition to sing for fans during games at the stadium. Maybe Cole Hauser’s son enjoyed that spectacle in spite of the Gators loss. They printed up some special merch for the game, and they collaborated with the state on a capsule.

They say it’ll keep happening for years to come.

Meanwhile, Cole Hauser is gearing up for the fifth season of Yellowstone. The show is as popular as its ever been and this is the most highly anticipated season yet. We’ve seen a few spoilers via the trailer, but there’s still a lot to learn. The new season debuts on November 13 on Paramount.