‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Posts Incredible Date Night Pics During ‘Much Needed Alone Time’

Yellowstone Season 5 is officially a go, which gave star Cole Hauser a chance to take a break and spend a romantic night with his wife, Cynthia.

Filming is on hiatus for the cast and crew of the hit Paramount drama. And the premiere episode proved that the series is continuing to gain momentum with fans and ratings. That fact gave the Hausers reason to celebrate this week with some “much-needed alone time.”

On Monday (Nov 15), Cynthia shared pictures of a starlit dinner for two. In them, the couple sits under a tree strung with twinkling lights. And they’re about to dine on a gourmet meal.

The date night came after Cole spent five months filming as Rip Wheeler in Montana, only seeing his wife of 16 years on breaks. Luckily the Hausers have a rock-solid marriage because his job comes with a certain amount of admiration that could make some wives uncomfortable.

Cole Hauser Remembers the Exact Moment He Realized Rip Wheeler Was a Ladies’ Man

As all Yellowstone fans know, Rip is the kind of rugged cowboy that most women swoon over. And some fans have a hard time separating Cole Hauser from his onscreen persona.

During an interview with Fox News, the actor admitted that he knows Rip is a ladies’ man. But it took an odd encounter to realize that the charm carried over to real life.

“When did I realize?” Cole asked. “I think when this old lady grabbed my a– in Whole Foods.”

The cop-a-feel happened about four years ago when Yellowstone was just getting started. And while some people may have been deeply offended by such a brazen overstep, he took it in stride and actually had some respect for the woman.

“She goes, ‘Are you Rip?’ And she goosed me,” he remembered. “I was like, ‘Holy s—, what are you doing? You’re like my mother’s age.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t give a f—.’ I was like, ‘OK, fair play.’”

After Cole left the store, he called his mom and shared the story. But his mom wasn’t surprised at all, and she told him that he’ll probably see a lot of attention in the future.

“I told my mother about it. She goes, ‘Get used to it son,’” he added.

And his mom wasn’t wrong in her prediction. In 2020, Cole Hauser made it into PEOPLE’S Sexiest Man Alive issue.