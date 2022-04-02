‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable Joins Cast of New NBC Drama ‘Blank Slate’

“Yellowstone” and “Walker” star Dave Annable has a new show to add to his acting resume: “Blank Slate,” a drama in the works from NBC.

“Yellowstone” fans will recognize Dave Annable as Lee Dutton, John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) oldest son. Unfortunately, Lee dies in the pilot episode of the series, setting off a huge chain of events. He also appeared in a brief cameo in Season 4, when Kayce (Luke Grimes) has a vision of his dead brother.

In between “Yellowstone” appearances, Annable has done a ton of TV work. You might’ve seen him in “Walker,” “This Is Us,” “What/If,” and “No Sleep ‘Til Christmas.” He’s most well known for the film “What’s My Number” and the show “Brothers & Sisters.”

But now, Dave Annable will foray into supernatural law enforcement with this new NBC show. He’s joined by Matt Passmore and Floriana Lima, who were also tapped as “Blank Slate” leads. Deadline announced the casting earlier today, including the synopsis for the drama.

Per the outlet, the show draws “parallels” from “The Blacklist,” also on NBC. “In ‘Blank Slate,’ Special Agent Alexander McCoy (Passmore) is a legend in law enforcement, the agent we all hope is out there, the agent we’d all like to be. The only issue is — he doesn’t actually exist. He’s a ghost, a phantom. So what happens when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge but with an agenda nobody will see coming?”

Sounds both spooky and suspenseful. So where does “Yellowstone” star Dave Annable come in?

‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable Posts About Joining ‘Blank Slate’

Apparently, Annable plays Chris Logan, a congressional candidate and husband to Homeland Security Agent Maya Logan. Maya Logan is played by Lima, and she’s described as “the seasoned head of a team of Homeland Security agents who’s always a step ahead of everyone else.”

Annable celebrated his new gig with a post on Instagram earlier today. The “Yellowstone” star posted a screenshot of the Deadline article announcing his casting.

“Insanely grateful and excited to join this new pilot for NBC. Such a talented cast and team behind this show. Script is [fire],” Annable captioned his post. “LFG!!”

We can’t wait to see how Annable, Lima, and Passmore all perform in this exciting new drama. Lima herself even commented on Annable’s post, “Couldn’t be more thrilled,” with heart and raised-hands emojis.

Other stars also offered their congratulations to Annable in the comments. He received well wishes from actors John Gabriel Rodriguez, Ward Horton, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Eric Winter, and Mickey Sumner.