‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable Opens Up About What Drew Him to the Show

Seasons after his Yellowstone character, Lee Dutton, was killed off, Dave Annable reveals what drew him to the role, to begin with.

“Sure…Yellowstone is the number 1 show on the planet (as it should be),” Annable declared in an Instagram post. “But I have to say I was shocked that it reached such success after killing off my favorite Dutton.”

In the post’s clip, Annable discusses the TV series. “I previously known Taylor [Sheridan] and he was saying, ‘Hey, you wanna come out to Utah and play cowboys with us?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, please!’ There’s that moment when you find out you’re going to play Kevin Costner’s son, which is very exciting. We got Wes [and] Luke Grimes. It drew me in.”

The Yellowstone star then spoke about Lee as a character. “I think it’s also so incredibly relatable. Everyone’s got those dynamics and playing Lee, he looks up to his father. And he wants to be him as much as possible. I think he’s also a man that recognizes his own limitations.”

Dave Annable Previously Spoke About How He Snagged His ‘Yellowstone’ Role

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Annable shared the story about how Sheridan asked him to join Yellowstone. “I read the script and fell in love with it, but there was this other thing that I was supposed to do, and I ended up passing, saying the timing wasn’t going to work. And he called back and was like, ‘What are you an idiot? You need to come out here.’ So of course, I listened, and any chance you get to work with Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner [is great]. And then I found out I got the part and I was so excited.”

However, Annable did know that Lee Dutton has an unfortunate fate. “I knew my character was going to die right away and I was OK with that. But as we were shooting and practicing and I was at cowboy camp and learned to ride horses and we were in Montana, I thought, there is no way I want to die on this show. It was just one of the best life experiences that I’ve ever had. And to have that on such a high-level project was really special.”

Also speaking about his Yellowstone character’s scene, Dave Annable shared that it was his second day of work. “I was laying in Kevin Costner’s groin, and he was like petting my hair and giving me kisses on my forehead and [I was] hearing this beautiful performance. And I was like, ‘Holy shit, that’s Kevin Costner right now.’ I was so starstruck. It was really so awesome.”