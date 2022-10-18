‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable and Wife Odette Welcome Second Daughter

As Dave Annable gears up to watch the fifth season of Yellowstone, he’s welcoming a new addition to the family. He and his wife Odette announced the arrival of their second daughter. Check out the photo that Odette shared below.

“Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Anderson Lee Annable, but we call her Andi,” she began the post.

“You came into this world last Thursday, October 13, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Phew. For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives. If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby. ;) Love you all,” Dave Annable’s wife Odette captioned the post.

Dave Annable also shared a series of photos of both of his daughters together. Check out his post below.

“Odette and I, but mostly Charlie, are thrilled to welcome Anderson Lee Annable, ‘Andi.’ Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Dave Annable captioned his own post.

The Supergirl actress announced back in May that they were expecting after several miscarriages along the way.

“It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful,” Odette Annable said via Instagram.

The couple married in 2010. Charlie arrived in 2015. Now the seven-year-old takes on the role of big sister.

Dave Annable Gets Ready for a New Season of ‘Yellowstone’

Dave Annable played the role of Lee Dutton on Yellowstone. He’s now starring in the new CW series Walker. He also made an appearance in This is Us.

Odette Annable is also in Walker. She also made an appearance in New Girl.

Dave Annable isn’t the only member of the Yellowstone family that is celebrating their kids. On Saturday, Cole Hauser’s son took a visit to the University of Florida for the LSU game. Ryland Hauser is a standout tight end. He already has a few offers from Mississippi State University, the University of North Alabama and Warner University. He’s part of the 2023 class, and he’ll certainly be playing for some collegiate program next season. On3 believes that will be Mississippi State.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is near. The new shows debut on November 13. There’s much to anticipate in the new season, including the arrival of Governor Dutton. We’re eager to see how it all unfolds.