‘Yellowstone’ Star Dawn Olivieri Gets Fans Riled Up With ‘Back to Work’ Post

Although there haven’t been any major developments on the Yellowstone set, actress Dawn Olivieri is getting fans riled up with her recent Instagram post.

In the social media post, Dawn Olivieri posted an image for the Yellowstone ranch logo and declared, “Ready to get back to work………”

In early February, reports surfaced claiming that Yellowstone could possibly be coming to an end. It was believed that Paramount was already working to replace Kevin Costner as the franchise lead. There were also rumors that Paramount was bringing Matthew McConaughey to take over. The reasoning behind this change-up was allegedly a growing “morale problem” and friction between the actor and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

However, Paramount addressed the situation and stated that Costner is a “big part” of Yellowstone. “We hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” Paramount added.

Along with addressing Costner’s future involvement in the Yellowstone franchise, Paramount also mentioned McConaughey’s “potential” role. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Meanwhile, there haven’t been any reports of when the Yellowstone production will continue nor when the second half of the show’s season 5 will premiere.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Dawn Olivieri Really Wanted Her Sarah Atwood to Take on Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton

Following the mid-season 5 finale of Yellowstone, Dawn Olivieri spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why she wanted her Sarah Atwood to take on Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton.

“So my goal with building Sarah was that I start as far from that place as I possibly could,” Olivieri explained. “Right now, Sarah’s kept her balance and her cool, and I look forward to the parts where he unravels even her, unraveling Beth. I want to see what that looks like. I know he wouldn’t miss that opportunity, it’s too good.”

Also speaking about Atwood taking on the Dutton family as a whole, Dawn Olivieri said the timing is very crucial for her Yellowstone character to act. “The timing of the Duttons’ positioning as landowners. They’re flailing a bit. And when you’re flailing, that’s when the predator swoops in. So even the writing lends itself to a bit of a pivot, and I just happen to be that bird of prey.”

Meanwhile, Dawn Olivieri spoke about how she tried to avoid looking like her 1883 character Claire Dutton while portraying Atwood on Yellowstone. She mentioned being on the red carpet premiere of 1883 and no one recognized her.

“I walked directly up to [Taylor Sheridan] and stood there,” she recalled. “And he had no recognition on his face at all. There’s a part of me that just loved that. It was such a transformation that even the person who sat there for every single minute of the performance that I gave didn’t recognize me in that moment.”