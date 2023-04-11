‘Yellowstone’ Star Dawn Olivieri Hints at ‘Chess Move’ to Bring Down Duttons in Season 5

Although the future of Yellowstone remains in limbo, actress Dawn Olivieri has some theories about what’s going on to happen in the second half of the western show’s season 5.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2023 PaleyFest, Olivieri has some plans for Yellowstone character Sarah Atwood to take down Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton. “If I could position whatever my desire is to be reachable and then knock the whole family out, that would be the ultimate chess move,” she explained. “And if I could accomplish that, that’s what I would want.”

Although the two Yellowstone characters are in a relationship, Dawn Olivieri says she doesn’t believe Atwood wants a relationship with the adopted Dutton. “He’d either take me out or I’d have to take him out,” she continued. “So, I might as well just get rid of him.”

However, Olivieri admitted she’s having trouble deciding whether she’s completely on Jamie’s side or if she’s actually on the side of Kelly Reilly’s Beth. “I would say I’m Team Jamie, obviously, because I am on his side,” Dawn shared. “I’m his partner in this, but there’s almost a part of me that also would say I am Team Beth.”

Dawn Olivieri said if her Yellowstone character could win her game, she could get Beth to take Jamie out. “And then I could take Beth out. It seems like it’d be a very easy sort of play that I could make. So, it’s a chess move, but I don’t know what’s at stake yet.”

Dawn Olivieri Admits to Being ‘Surprised’ By Her Connection With ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Star Wes Bentley

Meanwhile, Dawn Olivieri admitted she was surprised by her strong connection with Yellowstone co-star Wes Bentley.

“I was walking into that job thinking I was gonna work opposite of a very victim-y, smarmy, kind of weak energy [character],” she recalled. “And Wes himself is very dynamic, very smart, very sensitive and there’s something very powerful inside of him.”

Olivieri explained that she enjoys taking the potential of Bentley’s energy and “fluffing” and heating it up. “Because I can grow that kind of thing,” she said. “If it’s in there, I can make it bigger and I can do that with men.”

Dawn Olivieri then spoke about how she approached her Yellowstone role. “I talked to Taylor [Sheridan] about it. And I was like, ‘How did you know that that was part of it?’ Like, you wouldn’t know that that’s why I was cast, or that that was the role of Sarah and Dawn to do that to Jamie and Wes.”

Olivieri went on to praise Bentley for growing in power as a human and as an actor. “It’s all happening simultaneously.”