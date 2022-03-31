‘Yellowstone’ Star Denim Richards Reflects on Having the ‘Opportunity and Ability’ to Work

“Yellowstone” star Denim Richards took to Instagram earlier today to share a powerful message about being able to work, especially with our hands.

Denim Richards doesn’t post a lot on Instagram. But the messages he does put out there are always meaningful and deeply personal to him. This time, he posted a picture of well-worn hands, along with a long message about the importance of working.

“We must work continuously & never tire of our work!” Denim Richards begins in his caption. “Having the opportunity and ability to work is indeed a blessing… but it is what you decide to do with the blessing that makes all of the difference. Our hands are one the most powerful weapons, in an instant, WE can decide to Build or destroy. Don’t take your hands lightly. I will never grow tired of work! My mission is clear and the works of my hands will be shown.”

Richards then said, “All Kembo to TaTaNzambi Yama Zulu perpetually!” which is a religious blessing in Bantu. Bantu is a collection of languages covering central Africa.

The “Yellowstone” star then went on to list several Bible verses that address the goodness of work. From Proverbs 12:14, Richards posted, “A man shall be satisfied with good by the fruit of his mouth: and the recompense of a man’s hands shall be rendered unto him.”

And from Proverbs 21:25, he quoted, “The desire of the slothful kills him; for his hands refuse to labor.”

Then from Ecclesiasticus 38:10, “Leave off from sin, and order your hands aright, and cleanse your heart from all wickedness.”

Jeremiah 1:16 reads, “And I will utter my judgments against them touching all their wickedness, who have forsaken me, and have burned incense unto other elohiym, and worshipped the works of their own hands.”

And lastly, Denim Richards concluded his post about work with this verse from Isiah 2:8. “Their land also is full of idols; they worship the work of their own hands, that which their own fingers have made.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Denim Richards Has Hard Work Ahead for Season 5

In just a few short months, production begins for “Yellowstone” Season 5. And we know that Denim Richards will be there, playing fan-favorite ranch hand Colby, based on recent Paramount announcements.

Colby didn’t get a ton of screentime in Season 4. Really, he was more the focus of Season 3, when Colby developed a romantic relationship with fellow ranch hand Teeter. But in a recent interview with Outsider, Richards teased that things will be “unexpected” when it comes to Colby.

“Colby, it’s going to be very interesting,” Richards told Outsider’s Jim Casey. “I think some of the things that are going to happen with Colby, I think will be a little bit unexpected.”

We’ll have to wait until later this year to find out what, exactly, Taylor Sheridan has in store for Colby. In the meantime, check out Richards’ interview below.