‘Yellowstone’ Star Denim Richards Takes on Role as Sheriff in ‘County Line: All In’: Watch the Trailer

“Yellowstone” fans are anxiously awaiting the return of the hit series’ fifth season. And as we await official word regarding the new season’s release date, “Yellowstone” star Denim Richards has adopted a new role. The “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post reveals the trailer for the upcoming movie, “County Line: All In,” and it promises to see Denim Richards occupying the same “Wild West” environment he does on the Paramount series, but with a new, action-packed, law enforcement-based twist. Check it out.

While Denim Richards occupies the role of “low man on the totem pole” in “Yellowstone,” we finally get to see the dynamic actor take on a more authoritative role as Sheriff Dante Hill.

“I finally got to play the sheriff I imagined when I was a kid!” he wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait for you all to see this.”

Alongside the beloved “Yellowstone” star, “County Line: All In” will feature actors Tom Wopat as “old school” Maksville County Sheriff Alden Rockwell and Kelsey Crane as elected Sheriff Jo Porter. With a murderer ravaging areas on both sides of the line, Rockwell has to work with the young sheriff and her “big city” methods despite his distaste for them.

With gunshots and explosions happening left and right, the two characters find just as much time to grill each other as they spend chasing robbers and murderers.

Be sure to check out Denim Richards outside the context of “Yellowstone” when the brand new film debuts later this year.

Denim Richards Praises the Value of Hard Work

As an actor in one of the most popular modern television series, Denim Richards is no stranger to hard work. While grueling hours of filming surely make for a tiring schedule, all of “Yellowstone’s” actors are required to participate in what Taylor Sheridan has deemed “cowboy camp” before each filming season. And although Richards has played Colby Mayfield for nearly five seasons now, he and his fellow cast members return each year, refreshing their knowledge and joining their skill.

That said, the actor took a moment on his Instagram page to praise the value of hard work. Beneath a photo of work-worn hands, the actor said, “We must work continuously & never tire of our work! Having the ability and opportunity to work is indeed a blessing.”

However, more importantly, he emphasized, “what you decide to do with the blessing…makes all the difference.”

The “Yellowstone” actor spoke of our hands, comparing them to weapons that enable us to either build or destroy.

“Don’t take your hands lightly,” he advised. He further emphasized, “I will never grow tired of work. My mission is clear and the work of my hands will be shown.”