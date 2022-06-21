‘Yellowstone’ Star Eden Brolin Posts Wedding Pics After Tying the Knot in May

“Yellowstone” star Eden Brolin married her fiancé in May, and she finally shared some of the photos from their special day. She also tagged everyone involved in planning and executing the event on Instagram, like her planner, photographer, and videographer, among others.

For one, it looks like the wedding was a small, intimate affair; for example, the dinner tables sit in long rows end to end. This naturally promotes more conversation and memorable moments among guests. The flowers are a lovely mix of earthy tones, reds and oranges. Additionally, it looks like Eden Brolin wore white cowboy boots with her wedding dress. An iconic look if ever there was one.

“I’ve been wanting to say a huge THANK YOU to the people that made our teeny wedding so memorable for us, curated by the one and only absolute gem of a human being, Michelle at @ellamaeproductions,” Brolin wrote on Instagram, giving a shout out to her wedding planner. “A special armful of gratitude to our families and friends, both in-person and there in spirit, who have been so so supportive as we have navigated our partnership and this day, it’s meant everything to us. May 1, 2022.”

Brolin’s “Yellowstone” co-star Hassie Harrison commented on the post, writing, “Congrats lovebirds!! You guys light up every room you walk into. And these picture are STUNNING!!!”

Truly, it looks like the perfect wedding day for the “Yellowstone” star and her now-husband. From her photos and excited, grateful caption, it seems like everything turned out perfectly for the couple and their guests.

Josh Brolin Pens Heartfelt Note to Daughter Eden on Her Wedding Day

“Outer Range” star Josh Brolin posted a sweet, poetic caption on Instagram on May 2; there, he reminisced on his daughter’s wedding day. It was eloquent and beautiful, accompanying a candid photo of father and daughter on their way to the ceremony.

“Sitting on the deck looking out at the countryside, the pond, and listening to the sounds of the wildlife. Coffee in hand. My daughter having just gotten married and all of us having been inside the greatest, most intimate wedding ceremony I’ve ever seen,” Brolin began his post. “Everything was real and as diverse as the personalities involved were, everything was selfless, connected, and directed towards the wedding couple.”

He went on, “When your daughter gets married it all shows up; the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate. I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on. […] I didn’t grow old and go off to Italy, I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment — a groom with tears falling down his cheeks — and I melted with it, into it.”