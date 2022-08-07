‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Gets Up Close and Personal With Bighorn Sheep in Montana

“Yellowstone” star Finn Little showed off a cool video while on location in Montana filming season 5. Little, who plays Carter on the show, posted a short video on Instagram of a bighorn sheep doing its thing. It seems like they might be filming in the mountains and stumbled upon the sheep in its natural habitat.

Little captioned his video, “Big Horn Sheep. Weekend drives,” and included the hashtags “#Montana,” “#OnLocation,” and “#TVProduction,” among others. He included his usual hashtag “#grateful” as well. Little–as well as the entire “Yellowstone” cast–likes to express his gratitude for the opportunities “Yellowstone” has given him by using that hashtag on his posts about the show. Honestly, we’re grateful for “Yellowstone,” too.

Speaking of gratitude, Governor Perry star Wendy Moniz also posted on Instagram recently, sharing a series of photos from various sets and locations. She shared it as a “gratitude post,” and highlighted the hard-working crew on the series. After all, there wouldn’t be a show without the crew setting everything up, taking everything down, filming, editing, training horses, etc. They’re really the backbone behind-the-scenes, and those people definitely deserve some recognition.

Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton, also shouted out the crew in a behind-the-scenes snapshot recently. “You’ll never meet harder workers than the [Yellowstone Season 5] crew,” he wrote on Instagram. “They do everything a regular crew does, but they do it in the woods, day and night and with both wild and domestic animals.” Talk about professionals. It’s nice to see that even the young actors recognize how hard it is on the crew to make a show as grandiose as “Yellowstone.”

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Highlights Hard-Working Crew, Plus Cole Hauser Shares Incredible Montana Sunset With His Dog

On their off days, I’m speculating that everyone on the “Yellowstone” set scrambles to spend even more time outdoors. Why wouldn’t they, when they’re in beautiful western Montana, smack-dab in the middle of all that nature? Rip Wheeler star Cole Hauser recently did just that, when he took his dog Cota to a lake to catch the sunset.

Cota is a big black lab, and looked right at home in the water, glancing back like he expected Hauser to throw something for him to fetch. The scenery is jaw-dropping, though. There’s nothing that quite rivals a Montana sunset, and this photo proves it. The sun is a perfect yellow-orange, making a crown over the mountains, while the sky remains full of soft clouds. The light reflects beautifully off the water, and everything looks just like a painting.

I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely loving these behind-the-scenes pics from the cast. It’s almost like we’re included, like they’re showing us around their version of Montana. We can’t wait for “Yellowstone” season 5, but these photos and sneak peeks are tiding us over until November 13.