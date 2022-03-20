‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Shares Behind the Scenes Shot of Carter at the Ranch House

Yellowstone actor Finn Little posted a throwback of himself in character as Carter on the set of the hit series.

“TBT: 2020: ‘Carter’ can smell hamburger/tuna something cooking??!” Little captioned the throwback. On Yellowstone, he plays a young boy, Carter, who finds himself living at the Dutton ranch after his father overdosed on drugs. Carter is one of the youngest characters on the series, and he often finds himself at odds with the ranch foreman Rip Wheeler.

Fans certainly enjoyed seeing the cute shot. Some asked when the series would return, while others simply praised the young actor. Moreover, one commenter even added that Carter was their favorite character on Yellowstone

“Not much longer and you will be packing and headed to the US to start filming,” wrote one fan. Little also returns for season five of Yellowstone, so that comment isn’t untrue.

Finn Little Celebrates Yellowstone SAG Nominations

After the release of season four, Yellowstone received its first major award nomination at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. Finn Little and the rest of the cast were up for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.”

“Feeling special! Thanks @sagawards for sending this lovely gift bag across the oceans to me!,” Little wrote shortly after the news hit. “Congratulations to ALL the nominees in ALL the categories. Win or lose, the BEST reward is to be recognised for all that hard work by other actors – who KNOW EXACTLY what it takes to make GREAT entertainment!”

The actor added: “So thank you to all the members who voted for YELLOWSTONE for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and good luck to ALL on the night! Say hi to Helen Mirren for me! Have fun!”

Additionally, the other stars and producers behind the series celebrated these nominations. Prior to the awards show, actor Kevin Costner celebrated the nomination with a short and sweet note: “Incredibly proud of this cast and honored to be recognized alongside them this weekend at the @sagawards.”

“There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers,” said series creator Taylor Sheridan.

Yellowstone executive producer David Glasser also added: “It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone recognition amongst our peers continue to expand as we come to the close of our fourth season. It’s a true testament to the original voices and special universe that Taylor created. This nomination is a wonderful close to our recent record-breaking season finale.”

Ultimately, Yellowstone lost to Succession for in the “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series” category. However, with news of a fifth season, there is always next awards season.