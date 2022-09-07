‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Teases Dutton Family Dinner Scene With Season 5 Set Photo

We’re inching closer to the fifth season of Yellowstone every day. The new season of the hit Paramount series debuts on November 13. We’ve had plenty to whet our appetite this summer. Once everyone caught up to the show, they had a lot more press requests to fulfill. So they’ve been talking a lot about the show’s beginnings and its future. They’ve also added several new cast members, which gives us something to look forward to.

While we continue to wait, Finn Little, who portrays “Carter,” is giving us a little peek at the upcoming season. Check out his Instagram post below.

“‘Yellowstone’ S5 ….where the dinner table is NEVER boring! Season 5 – Sunday November 13th 8/7 central only on Paramount,” he captioned the post.

Kevin Costner’s family won’t be tuned in, though. He recently revealed that it’s a bit much for his wife and kids.

“It’s too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it,” he said. Costner has three children with his current wife, all under the age of 18.

“Listen, a lot of my movies have some of those themes, so they’re going to find them in the course of their life,” he continued. “I hope they find ‘Fandango.’ I hope they figure out what I’ve been doing with my life. I’m their dad for sure.”

What’s Ahead for ‘Yellowstone’

One of those things he’d rather his young kids not see is death. And Taylor Sheridan is hinting that will be prevalent in the new season.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece, in season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking pieces off the board,” he told ET. “

We got the Yellowstone teaser trailer last week. Costner opens, “We’re gonna show the world who we are and what we do.”

Other cast members have been weighing in on the trailer, too.

“Yeah, this is gonna rock hard,” said Ian Bohen, who portrays “Ryan.”

“Best season yet,” added Jefferson White, who portrays “Jimmy.”

Costner added to the chorus, “Who’s ready?”

“What do you think will be the BIGGEST revelation this season 5?” added Denim Richards.

There have been ideas floated that Costner’s character will become the governor of Montana. One thing we know is that Lainey Wilson is joining the cast full-time. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer will play “Abby,” and she says the character is basically her.

“Everybody’s been so great,” she said. “The whole cast and crew, they just make me feel welcome. I’m going to learn from the best. It’s truly a blessing to have this opportunity to share more of my music with the world.”