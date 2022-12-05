‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Donates $40k to Shriners Hospitals at Texas Whiskey Event

Forrie J. Smith of Yellowstone fame is quite an actor in his own right but he also makes some rather tasty whiskey, too. In this case, Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the TV show, made a donation to Shriners Hospitals For Children. But he did this while taking part in a whiskey-related event in Bridgeport, Texas, which is near Fort Worth.

Smith actually showed up there on December 3. He made an appearance at the Oak & Eden’s Anthro Live event. It took place at the flagship location of Oak & Eden. People who showed up could enjoy what was called a “Bunkhouse” cocktail and shake hands with Smith.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Ran Into Randy Travis At Cutting Event

This marks Smith’s second annual donation. See, Smith donates $5 from each bottle of his whiskey sold to Shriners Hospital For Children. In 2021, a donation of $20,000 was made. For this year, Smith and Oak & Eden teamed up to give the organization $40,000.

While we’re talking about Smith and Yellowstone, he recently teamed up with country music legend Randy Travis. They were seen in a selfie together a while ago. It’s always good to see Randy Travis these days. But fans were really digging the fact that these two stars managed to get together for a smiling photo. When putting up the caption for the photo, here’s what Smith wrote in his Instagram post. “Last nights Bonus!! RANDY TRAVIS and me digging up!!” Smith ran into Travis at a Careity Cutting event held in Fort Worth. One fan wrote, “What a beautiful photo of two amazing men.” Another fan said, “This is the best. Two of my favorites!!”

Meanwhile, let’s get back to Yellowstone a little bit. If you were watching the show’s Season 5 premiere and thought you saw someone that looks like Smith but isn’t, then you would be doing OK. Forrest Smith is Forrie J. Smith’s son. And he’s been on Yellowstone before but this appearance is making things look a little ironic. See, in this episode, Forrest has grown a beard and has a hairstyle that kind of looks like his father’s hair. People might not get over the fact that Forrest looks so much like Forrie these days.

Now, fans of Forrie know that he’s a real-life cowboy. In fact, he’s been involved in the rodeo as well as on a ranch for a long, long time. But he would find his way into becoming a master horseman in the 1980s. Of course, having this combination of talents makes him just a solid fit for the Taylor Sheridan show.