‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Had a ‘Great Time’ at the Frontier Rodeo in Texas

Recently, Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith spent some time at the Frontier Rodeo in Beaumont, Texas, and like always, he had a blast. Smith frequently visits rodeos around the country when he’s not on Taylor Sheridan’s set, making sure that the western sport stays alive and fans have the same passion that they’ve always had.

Following his time in Beaumont, Smith posted a photo in the ring with a couple of his friends, Jerry Nelson Donnie Gay and Chad Adkins. Of course, all four men had on their best cowboy hat, pearl-snap shirts and belt buckles.

“Great time at the Frontier Rodeo in Beaumont Texas!” the Yellowstone star wrote in the caption.

Forrie J. Smith attended the Frontier Rodeo from March 25 to 27 and even signed autographs for Yellowstone and rodeo fans alike. According to a previous post of his, Smith also visited Longhorn Liquor in Beaumont, “shaking hands and signing bottles of my signature bottle of @oakandeden coffee infused bourbon.”

Forrie J. Smith Will Appear on a Radio Show for a Deep-Dive Interview

Forrie J. Smith’s recent rodeo trips aren’t the only excitement he has going on lately. This Friday as well as April 16, the Yellowstone star will appear on the radio show, Chill & Heal, with host Crissy Kantor to talk about his values, health routines, rodeo stories and time on set. Sounds like they’ll be covering a lot of topics that we have yet to hear about from the rodeo star-turned actor!

Check out what Smith had to say about the upcoming show.

“Listen up! On March 30th and April 6th on 1370 AM and 99.9 FM at 7am MST and 9am EST tune in for a real in-depth interview with Forrie! Forrie will discuss how he stays ‘Grounded In His Values’! Learn how

Forrie keeps his health in check and maintains his stamina from all his Bronc Rider competitions and Hollywood stunts? We will dive into Forrie’s chill solutions for living his best life,” the post read.

Likewise, Kantor is just as excited about the new episodes with the Yellowstone star as she, too, shared a post about her interviews with Forrie J. Smith.

“Here I am starstruck taking a selfie with @forriejsmithcowboy & hoping the picture doesn’t come out blurry!!!” Kantor shared. “Grateful to find out later it was a Live Photo so it captured me being me

I am so honored and excited to chill & chat with @forriejsmithcowboy, Yellowstone’s Lloyd!!! What was the coolest thing about Forrie when I met him…. was how kind & humble he was, A Real Deal Cowboy & All American Gentleman!!! We will dive into Forrie’s chill solutions for living his best life.”