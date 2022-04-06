‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Says Cast Is ‘All Going Back for Season 5 Mid-May’ in New Video

“Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith revealed that the cast goes back to Montana to film Season 5 starting in mid-May. That means we’re just a little over a month away from getting this ball rolling.

Season 4 just wrapped up this past January, and it’s exciting to see the cast and crew rolling full steam ahead for “Yellowstone” Season 5. This upcoming season might look a little bit different because it will contain 14 episodes instead of the usual 10. These episodes will be split into two parts of seven episodes each, which will premiere at different times.

So, by our guess, Part 1 will drop sometime this fall. Part 2 will likely drop in the winter or spring of 2023. If we’re extremely lucky, Part 1 could air late this summer while Part 2 runs later this fall. But based on Smith’s announcement about the cast just starting filming in mid-May, the former seems more likely.

Smith posted a video on Instagram earlier today. And in the last 10 seconds or so of the video, he discusses the cast returning to Montana. “We’re all going back for Season 5 in mid-May, so keep your ‘Yellowstone’ thoughts rolling. Thank you!” Smith said in the video. See for yourself below.

What Can We Expect From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

The cast and crew seem to know as little as we do about what will happen in “Yellowstone” Season 5. But that doesn’t mean we can’t make a few educated guesses.

But before we dive into our predictions, here’s some solid info. The following cast members will for sure return for Season 5: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Bingham.

And of course, we can’t forget our favorite foul-mouthed wrangler, Teeter. Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, got bumped up to series regular for Season 5. So did Kathryn Kelly, who plays Jimmy’s fiancée Emily.

So, that’s one thing we can likely expect from Season 5 — some kind of conflict or focus on Jimmy and Emily’s relationship. Otherwise, Kelly wouldn’t have received a promotion.

Then there’s Piper Perabo, who played Summer Higgins in Season 4. The “Yellowstone” star teased Entertainment Weekly that the love story between John Dutton and Summer will “heat” up this season.

“The love story is kicking into gear on ‘Yellowstone,’” Perabo told the outlet at the SAG Awards. “I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story.”

She added, “We’re turning up the heat. It’s been a hard couple of years, let’s turn up the heat for a minute.”

Although Summer’s going to jail, so how will that work out? We’ll have to wait for more behind-the-scenes news from the stars as they get ready to film “Yellowstone” Season 5.