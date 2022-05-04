‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham Gives Disappointing Update About Season 5

For “Yellowstone” fans waiting on updates about season 5, it looks like things are going to be up in the air for a while, because star Gil Birmingham dropped some unfortunate knowledge on us recently.

While speaking with E! News on April 27 about his new series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Birmingham mentioned what he currently knew about “Yellowstone” season 5. “We haven’t even gotten the scripts yet,” he said. This is bad news for fans who were hoping for a fall premiere of season 5. Though, remember, Taylor Sheridan did film “1883” in an extremely short amount of time; maybe he can do it with “Yellowstone”?

Gil Birmingham’s “Under the Banner of Heaven” co-star Andrew Garfield confirmed that Birmingham couldn’t say anything else. “I know he’s about to do the next season, but he’s not allowed to speak,” said Garfield. “On pain of death, he will not reveal anything about the new season.” So, maybe Birmingham knows more than he’s letting on? We can only hope that there’s more to the story than just “no scripts yet.”

Gil Birmingham Reveals Cast Hasn’t Gotten ‘Yellowstone’ Scripts Yet, Plus Did Luke Grimes Hint At Something Drastic for Season 5?

Additionally, Luke Grimes has recently shared what he thinks is in the works for Kayce in “Yellowstone” season 5; while speaking with Entertainment Tonight alongside co-star Kelsey Asbille, Grimes hinted that something drastic could be in the works for Kayce and everyone. Asbille mentioned that she was excited to explore Monica’s second pregnancy, and Grimes chimed in, “Yeah, but who knows? We might die tomorrow. It’s kind of the ‘Yellowstone’ [trademark].”

He continued, “We never know what’s next, you know? We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next. We honestly have no idea what’s coming up.” Gil Birmingham’s comment about the “Yellowstone” scripts makes more sense now, if they just get them as they come. This keeps even the cast in the dark, so the twists are a surprise for everyone.

Ryan Bingham Shares What He Thinks Kayce’s ‘End of Us’ Line Means

Additionally, “Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham shared his thoughts about Kayce’s cryptic line at the end of season 4. When Kayce finished his vision quest, he told Monica that he saw the “end of us.” Some fans are taking that literally, meaning the end of Kayce and Monica. But, “Yellowstone” tends to hide symbolism and double meanings everywhere.

At a celebration for his partnership with Lone River Ranch Water, Bingham told Us Weekly what he thought the “end of us” entailed for “Yellowstone” season 5. “Probably as, like, the culture of the American West. It’s kind of a dying breed,” he said. He then explained his connection to the lifestyle. “It’s definitely where I come from,” he said. “I grew up like that, going to junior rodeos as a kid like you would go to Little League baseball. It wasn’t just a sport. It’s a way of life.”