‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham Opens Up About the Series Becoming Such a Big Hit

Gil Birmingham recently spoke about the draw that “Yellowstone” has for its audience, and how that wasn’t really present for the first few seasons. He also mentioned that he finally received his script, and he’ll start filming soon after his appearance at the PBS Memorial Day Concert, and commented on the idea of a prequel about the Broken Rock tribe.

When speaking of “Yellowstone,” though, Birmingham talked about how big of a success the show is now. That wasn’t always the case; “Yellowstone” didn’t really grab the average viewer like it has now. It was mostly popular with Western fans, and people who like Kevin Costner. But, now, it’s taken the US by storm, and it’s safe to say Taylor Sheridan has reinvented the modern Western.

Speaking with Vicki Pepper of K-FROG radio out of Riverside, CA on their Eye On The Community show, Birmingham was asked about the show’s continued success. “You always hope,” he began. “You never know, and this was my third project with Taylor Sheridan […] He spoke to me about ‘Hell or High Water’ back in 2016.”

He continued, “We were very pleased it was popular from the start, but I think it blew up around season four. Maybe it was that COVID isolation, we couldn’t be happier.”

We’re thrilled people like it, too, because that means more “Yellowstone” in the future. In a perfect world, it would never end; but, we trust Taylor Sheridan to know when his stories are over. He’ll find a good place to stop and resolve his characters’ lives in the right ways. It might involve a lot of death, as “Yellowstone” usually does, but it’ll be right either way.

In the same segment, Gil Birmingham shared what he thought about the possibility of a “Yellowstone” prequel exploring the stories of the Broken Rock tribe. While Birmingham considered it a great idea, he did share some reasons why it doesn’t exist yet.

“It would definitely be educational,” he started. “‘1883’ kind of went back to the late 1800s, and they touched on a little bit of that; more in a dramatic sense, not in a historical sense. But I think that would be a great spinoff to have.”

He then shared that representation would be important when making a show like that. “It’s difficult,” he said, “because, usually what we’ve encountered, is even though [Director/Writer/Producer/Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] has spent quite a bit of his time, his younger years, out on the reservation with the Native people, and that’s why, as an ally, he can speak to these stories.

“But,” he went on, “they’re probably best told by the people of that culture; so until those opportunities pop up its kind of a sacred place of how you’re able to tell the story; because history is obviously distorted, many of the real facts of how things went down, but that’s a great idea.”