‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham Talks Prequel Focused on the History of Thomas Rainwater’s People

Gil Birmingham–who is among those who have shared what they think of Kayce’s vision quest–recently spoke on “Yellowstone” season 5, that he got his script and will personally begin filming soon, and the show’s record-breaking success. He also commented on the idea of a prequel focusing on the Broken Rock Reservation and the Native people who live there.

Birmingham spoke with Vicki Pepper on the Eyes on the Community segment on K-FROG radio out of Riverside, CA. When asked about his thoughts on a “Yellowstone” prequel exploring the story of the Broken Rock tribe, Birmingham replied, “It would definitely be educational.”

He then went on to touch on how “1883” introduced native culture and stories to the “Yellowstone” audience. He continued, “‘1883’ kind of went back to the late 1800s, and they touched on a little bit of that; more in a dramatic sense, not in a historical sense; but I think that would be a great spinoff to have.”

But, he also stated that, while Taylor Sheridan knows about Native culture and history, a Native writer and director should really tell that story. “It’s difficult,” he began, “because, usually what we’ve encountered, is even though [Director/Writer/Producer/Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] has spent quite a bit of his time, his younger years, out on the reservation with the Native people, and that’s why, as an ally, he can speak to these stories.

“But,” he continued, “they’re probably best told by the people of that culture; so until those opportunities pop up its kind of a sacred place of how you’re able to tell the story; because history is obviously distorted, many of the real facts of how things went down.”

Birmingham ended with a concise, “but that’s a great idea.” He’s clearly on board for that kind of story. But, the right person should do it.

Gil Birmingham Considers ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel About Broken Rock Tribe, Plus Joins PBS Memorial Day Concert

PBS recently announced the list of performers, presenters, and guests for their Memorial Day Concert, Gil Birmingham among them. The concert airs on May 29 at 8 pm ET on PBS. Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna will host; guests include Gil Birmingham, Dennis Haysbert, Jean Smart, Mary McCormack, and many more.

Performers include Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Pia Toscano. Additionally, the National Symphony Orchestra will also perform under conductor Jack Everly.

Gil Birmingham will present the Generations of Service segment. This segment will tell the story of Francis Whitebird, a Vietnam combat medic. Whitebird is a member of the Rosebud Lakota Sioux tribe, and is the former chairman of the National Advisory Council on Indian Education. He has had generations of his family serve in the military, and now he focuses on preserving the Lakota language.