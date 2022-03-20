‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison ‘Woke Up a Year Older’ Today

When Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison went to bed last night, she was 31. And by morning, she was 32. She may be a year wiser today. But judging by a set of pictures she posted on social media today, she still looks exactly the same—flawlessly beautiful.

In a series of four snapshots, the actress is looking very Laramie while wearing a white sundress and matching cowboy boots with tassels. And she’s posing on a boulder in what looks to be a sunny Montana backdrop.

“woke up a year older today,” she wrote alongside the photos.

The Official Yellowstone Account Also Gave Hassie Harrison a Birthday Shoutout

Her friends with Yellowstone didn’t forget Hassie Harrison’s big day either. The official series Instagram account gave her a shoutout today to help her celebrate her big day.

“Happy Birthday, @hassieharrison! #YellowstoneTV,” the show captioned.

Yellowstone also attached a stunning black and white snapshot of the star. In it, she’s wearing her Dutton Ranch garb and tipping her cowboy hat as though she’s saying, “howdy.”

“Thank ya kindly for all the birthday love!!!” Hassie commented on the post. “I feel so honored to be even a small part of such an epic story. Giving me all the big feels!!”

And while we agree that Yellowstone is indeed an “epic journey,” we disagree that her part is “small.” Sure, he’s only been in a dozen or so episodes, but the ranch definitely wouldn’t be the same without its barrel racing farmhand. And the show also wouldn’t be nearly as dramatic without the Laramie-Walker-Lloyd love triangle.

Harrison and the Rest of the ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Nominated for a SAG Award

The SAG awards panel agrees with the sentiment that Hassie Harrison is a big part of the Yellowstone family, too. Because in January, she and the other leading cast members were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series.

The star posted the news on Instagram after she got a personal email from the SAG officials.

“Dear Hassie, Congratulations! The SAG Award nominations were just announced this morning and YELLOWSTONE has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series,” it read. “The ensemble cast includes you, Kelsey, Wes, Ryan, Gil, Ian, Eden, Kevin, Hugh, Luke, Cole, Jen, Finn, Brecken, Will, Piper, Kelly, Denim, Taylor, Florrie, and Jefferson. Other nominees in this category are The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Succession.”

Unfortunately, Succession took home the win on Feb. 27th. But it was very apparent that just being considered was honor enough for Hassie Harrison.