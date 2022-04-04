‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Can’t Believe Kelly Reilly Hasn’t Earned a Handful of Emmy Nominations Already

“Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen said what we’re all thinking: How on earth does Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth on the show, not have an Emmy yet?

In the last four seasons of “Yellowstone,” she’s put on one phenomenal performance after another. Beth Dutton is not an easy character to depict, from her harsh words to her vulnerability with Rip Wheeler. She doesn’t give a crap what anyone else thinks and will be upfront to a fault. Beth also loves her family more than anything and will cross any line she has to in order to protect them.

We’ve watched Kelly Reilly portray all of this on “Yellowstone” — so why hasn’t it earned her any recognition? Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand Ryan on the show, posed the same thought. He replied to a comment from author Mark Harris, who binged Seasons 1-4 recently.

“Just finished watching 39 episodes of Yellowstone, which I thought was fascinating, sometimes maddening, mostly a lot of fun,” Harris began in his tweet. Then he asked the all-important question. “Why hasn’t Kelly Reilly gotten three-going-on-four Emmy nominations? She’s fantastic and finds new shadings in her (insane) role in every episode.”

Our thoughts exactly. Ian Bohen also agreed, replying to Harris’ comment with, “We’re all asking the same question brother.”

Perhaps, back for Season 1 through 3, “Yellowstone” didn’t quite have the popularity and recognition that earned over the course of the pandemic, when more people started bringing it leading up to Season 4.

The Growing Popularity of ‘Yellowstone’ Might Lead to an Emmy Nomination for Kelly Reilly This Year

“Yellowstone” only recently started getting award recognition, after Season 4 premiered this past fall. The ensemble cast was up for a Screen Actors Guild award, which it unfortunately lost to “Succession” on HBO. And last year, Season 3 was up for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.

But no major nominations or wins for the actors. Back in 2019, when “Yellowstone” Season 1 was up for awards, other shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Killing Eve,” and “Ozark” dominated the lead and supporting actress categories.

In 2020, “Euphoria” took over the nominations for actress, along with “The Crown” and “Big Little Lies.” And finally, in 2021, “Yellowstone” Season 3 lost out on nominations to “The Crown” again, plus “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

But that was back when “Yellowstone” was only available on cable. It hadn’t yet moved to Peacock, where fans could binge-watch Seasons 1-3. And now, Season 4 has set tons of viewership records for cable. And appeared on Peacock a week ago for streamers to watch. So hopefully, by the time Emmy season rolls around this September, the judges and voters will look more closely at Kelly Reilly and “Yellowstone” as a whole.