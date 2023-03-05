‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Outraged After Novak Djokovic Denied US Entry Due to Vaccination Status

Yellowstone‘s Ian Bohen voiced his disapproval of tennis great Novak Djokovic not being allowed in the U.S. due to his vaccination status. The actor took to Twitter following reports that the Serbian champion was being denied U.S. entry ahead of the Indian Well tournament.

“This makes my blood boil,” Bohen tweeted alongside a tweet from Dr. Ell David about the news. The Teen Wolf star seems to align with Dr. David’s assessment that the vaccine mandates still in place seem to be ineffective. “Breaking: Djokovic denied entry to the US, because he’s not vaccinated, even though he’s already had Covid. 0% science. 100% cult,” David tweeted.

On Friday evening, Senator Rick Scott revealed via Twitter that Novak Djokovic’s request to enter the US without a vaccination and participate in two renowned tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami has been denied. The American politician has expressed his concerns over Homeland Security’s denial of a vaccine waiver request from the world’s No. 1 ranked tennis player, and implored President Joe Biden to take action concerning this matter.

Last week, the world-renowned tennis champion Djokovic stated during a news conference that he sought out and received a special permit to enter the states so he could partake in Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open. Unfortunately, due to an unvaccinated travel ban until May 11th enacted by the country, his efforts were futile, NBC affiliate DFW 5 reports.

Novak Djokovic hasn’t competed in the tournament since 2019

Since 2019, Djokovic has been unable to play the consecutive tournaments labeled as the “Sunshine Double.” Moreover, in 2022 he even had to sit out of two Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 events.

Djokovic recently set the world record for most time spent at No. 1 with a total of 378 weeks. The Indian Wells Masters will be held between March 6-19 and Miami Open follows from March 19 to April 2nd.

Meanwhile, Ian Bohen is pushing for a spin-off series for his character on Teen Wolf. Appearing on the Howler Back Now podcast, Bohen (who plays Peter Hale) expressed his enthusiasm for a spinoff centering around Peter and Chris Agent (JR Bourne).

“Well, yeah, so that’s something that Jr. and I talk about all the time,” Bohen explained. “I guess the cat is out of the bag. We are looking hard at making a spin-off about Peter Hale and Argent. Oh, and obviously, I want Hoechlin to participate. He’s very busy these days, but we think we can lure him over to play. We would like to shoot it overseas. Put some, you know, some flashbacks and some history into it since these are sort of kind of—so that is what I would like to flesh out because the adults did not get enough fleshing out.”

“Like, Hale-Argent spinoff. Argent-Hale. Something like that, because we’re going to start beating down doors until they let us do it,” Bohen quipped.