‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Cast in ‘Hellboy’ Reboot

Yellowstone and Chicago P.D. actor Jefferson White has been cast in the upcoming Hellboy reboot, The Crooked Man. According to Deadline, White will play a character named Tom Ferrell, who assists the paranormal investigator on a case in 1950s Appalachia. Deadpool 2 star Jack Kesy will be playing the role of Hellboy. The character has been portrayed by Ron Perlman and David Harbour in prior films.

In the upcoming weeks, cameras will start to roll for a movie set in 1950s rural Appalachia. The titular character Hellboy is stuck there alongside a rookie agent of BPRD. Upon stepping into this small town they find it haunted by witches and their leader – the local devil known as Crooked Man with deeper connections to Hellboy’s past. Crank director Brian Taylor will be leading the development of this new film. Its script was written by Hellboy comic veterans Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden.

“The Crooked Man is a departure from all previous Hellboy films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form,” explained Millennium Media’s President Jeffrey Greenstein. “This is the first in the series of films that will captivate audiences in familiar (and new) ways. Brian Taylor is an expert across the board, and I couldn’t think of a better person to bring this story to life to show our audience this different and original Hellboy slate of films.”

This new Hellboy film comes after a failed attempt to reboot the character in 2019

Kesy will be the third person to embody Hellboy on screen, following in the footsteps of iconic actors Ron Perlman and David Harbour. The former brought director Guillermo del Toro’s original 2004 Hellboy film to life as well as its sequel, 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

Harbour assumed the role for 2019’s failed reboot directed by Neil Marshall. Harbour’s interpretation of the character was deemed unappealing and unfavorable by both critics and theatergoers. It garnered a mere 17 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also joining the cast of The Crooked Man is Adeline Rudolph. She is well known for other genre roles like in Netflix’s Resident Evil. She is also a recurring presence in various teen dramas, such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The CW’s Riverdale. Her next major appearance will also be in the feature film Creepers from Lionsgate.

Meanwhile, Jefferson White is building on his high profile tv roles in the world of film. He recently dazzled in the world premiere of Eileen at Sundance and starred in IFC Films’ God’s Country. He will appear soon in A24’s highly anticipated Civil War.