‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes a Big Way He Feels Like Jimmy

Jefferson White has played Jimmy for all 4 seasons of “Yellowstone,” and, according to White, sometimes he feels a lot like his character. Jimmy spent a lot of season 4 at the Four-Sixes Ranch learning how to be a cowboy; he found confidence in himself and was treated with respect for the first time. When the time came for him to return to the Dutton ranch, he was ready to stand up for himself and be a man. Now, he’s dealing with cliffhangers, near-death experiences, and relationship troubles.

So, how did Jefferson White relate to Jimmy on the show? In a conversation with ScreenRant recently, White explained how he felt most connected to his character. When asked about the trust he has to put in Taylor Sheridan as the creator of “Yellowstone,” White explained, “I really can only reiterate that I want to go wherever Taylor wants me to go. I want to go wherever the show needs me to go. In many ways I, Jefferson, feel like Jimmy, which is, ‘Tell me where to go, boss.’”

Jefferson White and the entire cast of “Yellowstone” put their trust in Taylor Sheridan to take the story and their characters in believable directions. Similarly, Jimmy puts his trust in John Dutton when he sends him to Four-Sixes.

White continued, “Taylor has given me the best job I’ve ever had in my life. Paramount has given me the best job I’ve ever had in my life. Wherever they need me, I’ll go. If they don’t need me, I’ll say, ‘Thank you so much for the time, it’s been an incredible gift.’ If they need me, I’ll say, ‘Thank you so much for the time,’ y’know? I’ll be way more excited.”

He expressed his hope for the future of the show, and his future in acting, as well. “I hope I get to keep working on this show for a long time,” said White. “I hope I get to keep working in this world for a long time and we’ll find out together, y’know?”

Jefferson White also spoke about Kevin Costner’s gravitas, and what it was like working one-on-one with the legendary actor. He revealed that doing scenes with only Costner was a bit stressful, just because of his incredible career. “Who Kevin is,” White said, “he’s both an incredibly present actor who’s with you in that exact moment in that exact room, he’s right in front of you. He’s incredibly present, which is like all you can hope for in a scene partner. But, he’s also a legend, he’s also a sort of modern myth.”

According to White, the same can be said of John Dutton the character. “John Dutton is with you in the room,” he said. “He’s gonna saddle the horse, he’s gonna sweep the stables, but he’s also a myth, he’s also a legend in the world of the show.”