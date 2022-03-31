‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes ‘Incredible’ Journey Watching Show’s Success

As Yellowstone season 4 becomes fully available through Paramount+, Jefferson White looks back at the show’s incredible journey throughout the years.

While chatting with ScreenRant, Jefferson White spoke about working alongside Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. “It’s been an incredible journey just trying to keep up with what Taylor writes. And, I think a lot of us are in that position of putting all this trust in Taylor. Because he’s incredible. He’s one of the best writers in the history of television or film.”

Jefferson White further explained that Sheridan, to him, is just amazing. “It’s our job to just try to hold on to this incredibly bucking bronco that is his imagination,” White shared. He then said he feels lucky that its brought his character, Jimmy, up to this point. ”

However, Jefferson White admitted that he doesn’t “labor” under any delusions that Jimmy’s future on Yellowstone is certain or secure. “That’s the brutal world of Yellowstone. Nothing is certain. So, I’m trying to hold on a few more days. That’s all you can do. All you can do is try to hold onto the horse that’s right in front of you.”

Jefferson White Opens Up About the Future of His ‘Yellowstone’ Character Jimmy

While continuing his chat with ScreenRant, Jefferson White shared what he thinks about his character, Jimmy, and his future on Yellowstone. “I really can only reiterate that I want to go wherever Taylor wants me to go. I want to go wherever the show needs me to go. In many ways I, Jefferson, feel like Jimmy, which is ‘Tell me where to go, boss,’ Taylor has given me the best job I’ve ever had in my life.”

Jefferson White also speaks about his character’s interaction with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. “It usually doesn’t go well for Jimmy. Anytime you’re talking to the boss, you worry something’s wrong. Anytime Taylor calls me over, I’m like, ‘Oh that’s it. I did it. I finally blew it.’ But I’m so lucky ‘cause I get that not just with Kevin, but I also get that in these scenes with Cole Hauser.”

Jefferson White’s character, Jimmy, is a ranch hand at the Dutton Ranch. Prior to his days on the ranch, he was a professional thief and drug dealer. However, Jimmy has left the Dutton ranch to work on the 6666 Ranch in Texas. However, White did confirm recently that Jimmy will return for the fifth season of Yellowstone.

“I’m in season 5. Jimmy’s in season 5,” Jefferson White told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I’m really looking forward to that. I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what jimmy’s future holds.”